MIA partially evacuated over unattended luggage, authorities say

By Sofia Saric Miami Herald

Miami International Airport was partially evacuated Sunday after luggage was left unattended at Departures, Door 21, officials said.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints for concourses G, H and J and surrounding areas were evacuated and were still closed shortly before 7 p.m., Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesperson Greg Chin said.

“Passengers driving to MIA this evening should give themselves additional time,” Chin said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to MIA shortly before 5 p.m. about the luggage, Detective Angel Rodriguez said.

People were evacuated out of an “abundance of caution,” and there were no reported injuries, Rodriguez said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is on scene, he said, adding the office “will provide updates as they become available.”

Travelers took to social media to post videos and photos that appear to show hundreds of people standing outside the airport. One person reported on X that there was some kind of “pop” and a huge panic started among travelers.

Chin said airport officials were not aware of any “pop” sound related to this evacuation.