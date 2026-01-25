The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rights group leader says 104 political prisoners released in Venezuela

A relative of a prisoner lights a candle during a protest calling for the release of political prisoners, amid prisoner releases by the Venezuelan government following the U.S. capture of Nicolas Maduro, outside the National Police Zone 7 Detention Centre on Friday in Caracas, Venezuela. (Reuters )
Reuters

At least 104 people considered political prisoners by a leading Venezuelan rights group were released Sunday as part of an ongoing release process, according to the leader of the group.

They were released from prisons across the country and more releases were likely taking place, Alfredo Romero, the director of Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal, said on X.

“It would be ideal if the government published lists of those released,” Romero said.

Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday that 626 people have been released. from prison, without specifying the timeline of the reported releases.

Prior to Sunday, Foro Penal had confirmed the release of just 156 political prisoners in Venezuela since January 8.

Rodriguez said that she is due to have a call on Monday with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, to ask the U.N. to verify the lists of those released so far in the Andean nation..