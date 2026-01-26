Former area standouts Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells to partake in NBA’s Rising Stars Challeng

From staff reports

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells were named participants for the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge, taking place on Feb. 13, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

This annual event showcases the league’s premier first- and second-year players, along with standout talent from the NBA G League.

Coward, a rookie by way of Eastern Washington and Washington State, is averaging 14 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season. Wells, in his second season out of WSU, has similar statistics to his rookie season. His shooting percentages have taken a dip, but he’s averaging 1½ more points a game at 11.9, to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Wells will be making his second appearance in the event.

The Rising Stars Challenge will feature 21 NBA players (rookies and sophomores) and seven NBA G League players. The NBA players will be drafted onto three seven-player teams on Tuesday at 4 p.m. – with the NBA G League players comprising the fourth team.

Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Austin Rivers will serve as the four honorary coaches selected for the Castrol Rising Stars mini tourney. Rivers will be the head coach of the G League players.

Fans can watch the four teams compete in the mini tournament on Peacock.