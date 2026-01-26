Pac-12 governing board to talk 2026 football schedule, championship game format this week

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The 2025 season is in the books, which puts the rebuilt Pac-12 on the clock. Kickoff is just eight months away. There is no schedule, no location for the conference championship, no tiebreaker procedure and no bowl lineup.

That should change this week when university presidents and athletic directors gather Wednesday in the Bay Area with commissioner Teresa Gould and conference executives to finalize details for the fall.

The packed agenda covers three days and includes the following topics:

• The 2026 football schedule: The Pac-12 waited to finalize its schedule until clarity came to the College Football Playoff format. Late last week, the CFP announced it would remain a 12-team event after the Big Ten and SEC failed to agree to an expansion plan.

(As was the case the past two seasons, an automatic bid will be reserved for the highest-ranked conference champion outside the power leagues.)

With eight football members, the Pac-12 has three options:

1) A seven-game conference schedule that would require teams to play five non-conference games, a potentially costly and logistically difficult plan.

2) An eight-game conference schedule with one home-and-home series for each team against another conference member, thereby reducing the number of non-conference dates to four.

3) A combination of the two models that features a home-and-home series for each team but only seven conference games. In other words, one of the home-and-home matchups would not count toward the conference standings.

The meetings this week should produce a resolution. (Scenario No. 1 is considered the least likely.) But because the official schedule likely would require a comprehensive review at the campus level, the Pac-12 could delay the formal announcement until early February.

• The football championship game location, tiebreaker formula and bowl partnerships: The Pac-12 could stage its championship at a neutral site (e.g., Las Vegas) or allow the No. 1 seed to host the game. As with the 2026 schedule, an official announcement could come next month.

The bowl lineup for next winter likely will take more time because of the interconnected nature of the postseason. The Pac-12 must work with both bowl partners and other conferences to determine tie-ins.

• The 2027 football schedule: Don’t expect any news here as the Pac-12 continues to explore expansion options for the 2027-28 academic year. (Ideally, it would add at least one football member to create an eight-game, round-robin schedule.)

Because both the Pac-12 and the CFP could expand prior to the fall of 2027 – playoff executives are considering 16- and 24-team formats – the conference intends to maintain maximum flexibility before finalizing anything beyond next season.

• Men’s and women’s basketball schedules: As a nine-school basketball conference, the Pac-12 is expected to play a true round-robin schedule with 16 league games for each team.

That would constitute exactly half the regular-season allotment for each team following the NCAA’s decision (last summer) to approve a 32-game regular season for 2026-27. (The current maximum is 31 games.)

The Pac-12 men’s and women’s tournaments are expected to be played in Las Vegas.

• Jersey patches: Last week, the Division I cabinet approved the use of commercial patches on jerseys and uniforms, opening a new revenue stream for schools in dire need of cash to support revenue sharing.

Depending on the school, the move to jersey patches could generate as much as several million dollars annually, according to sources in the sponsorship space.

The Pac-12 must determine whether the endeavor will be directed by the conference or at the campus level.

• The Olympic sports: The Pac-12 website currently shows an 18-sport portfolio, including football and men’s and women’s basketball. But one or two more could be added to the lineup.

• Federal legislation and NCAA governance matters: This agenda item could fill a three-day meeting on its own as college sports leaders continue to deal with a roiling landscape.

Will Congress offer antitrust protection or codify NIL laws in 50 states?

Should athletes be declared employees, which would allow them to unionize and collectively bargain with the schools?

Many legal experts view that momentous step as the only way to end the transfer portal and NIL chaos, but the schools and conferences are reluctant to grant employment status.