Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv causes mass power outages

Emergency employees work at the site of a school hit during a Russian missile strike on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Reuters

Russian drones and missile strikes on Monday hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, knocking out power to 80% of the city and surrounding region and striking apartment buildings, a school and a kindergarten, local officials said.

Two people were ‌injured, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a video posted ‌on the Telegram messaging app.

“Our energy ‌system came under attack and there was quite serious damage. All crews are at work to eliminate all the negative consequences quickly,” Syniehubov said.

“About ​80% of the city of Kharkiv ‌and Kharkiv region ⁠is without electricity,” he added.

The constant threat of further air raids was complicating repair ‌efforts, he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said an “energy site” had been targeted in the city as night-time temperatures dipped ‌to 7 degrees Fahrenheit. A city school was badly damaged, he added.

Unofficial Telegram channels posted pictures showing the city, a frequent Russian ‌target located 18 ‌miles from the Russian border, had been plunged into darkness. Photos showed parts of building interiors seriously damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskyy’s hometown southeast of Kharkiv, Russian drones hit a high-rise apartment building, the head of the industrial city’s ​military administration said.

Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram that the impact triggered a fire, but residents were safely evacuated.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports and there was ⁠no immediate reaction from Russian officials.

The Ukrainian ​capital Kyiv has been hit by three ⁠massive air attacks since the New Year, knocking out power and heating to hundreds of buildings.