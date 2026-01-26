Sounders bringing Paul Arriola along slowly after ACL injury

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

RENTON — In many ways, this week isn’t any different from last winter for Paul Arriola. The Californian midfielder settled into a new environment and prepared for his first MLS season with the Sounders.

Six games into the slate, Arriola was writhing in pain on Mexican soil. He tore his left ACL in the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup loss against Cruz Azul at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Arriola, a trade pickup from FC Dallas, had many excited about the lineup formations and rotations the Sounders could use because of him. The former Dallas captain logged 319 minutes (four starts) and netted two goals, through all competitions before suffering the injury.

“It was a rough year,” Arriola said Monday after the team’s first preseason training camp session at their facility in Renton.

There was a bright spot in September in the birth of his second daughter.

In addition to getting to know his teammates, Arriola had to get to know a new medical staff that would be working him through a major injury. Arriola tore his right ACL in 2020 while playing for D.C. United.

“In the moment it felt heavy when small things held me back,” Arriola said of rehab last year. “You’re out for an extra week or they’ve got to hold you back because the load was too high. But all these things are so normal in rehab these days. I feel like I worked my tail off to be in the best position possible and I feel really confident in saying that I didn’t leave any stone unturned. I really pushed myself to the limit to be in this spot. There’s no accident as to why I’m here.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said Arriola will still be brought along slowly despite being in full training Monday. Arriola’s presence should keep the Sounders versatile in the attack.

And the depth chart looks strong. Paul Rothrock subbed on for Arriola in the CCC match and was electric in staying healthy for 47 matches, contributing five goals and nine assists. He joins Georgi Minoungou as leading candidates Arriola will challenge for starting minutes.

Minoungou made 32 appearances (six starts) in all competitions last season, tallying two goals and four assists. He can also play on the right where Jesús Ferreira was a highlight last year (five goals, 13 assists).

“Everyone performed at a really high level last year and showed glimpses of why they deserved to be on the field,” Arriola said. “It’s going to be no different this year. The beauty of being on such a competitive team is it’s going to force you to be better.”

For now, Arriola is trying to regain his groove. The former U.S. men’s national team player had his best MLS season in 2022 when he contributed 10 goals and seven assists for Dallas.

The preseason goals remain the same — doing everything possible to help the team win trophies this year.

“I feel great,” Arriola said. “I’m lacking a little bit of confidence playing-wise, getting my feet wet and finding a good rhythm … the first day I touch the field (for an official match), it won’t just be for me, it’ll be for all of those people who helped me along the way.”

New hire

Ricardo Clark, 42, was formally announced Monday as a Sounders assistant coach. He replaces Andy Rose, who departed for a similar position with Los Angeles FC.

Clark spent the past five seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps and was most recently head coach of MLS Next Pro side Whitecaps FC2.

The former U.S. men’s national team player was an accomplished midfielder in MLS and Europe, helping the Houston Dynamo win two MLS Cup trophies (2006, 2007). He played in 400 matches in his career, his last domestically being with the Columbus Crew in 2019.

“He brings a deep understanding of the game from both his playing career and his development as a coach,” Craig Waibel, Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer, said in a news release. “We believe that combination will benefit our players and strengthen our staff as a whole. We’re excited to welcome him to Seattle.”

First up

It’s early, but there was a noticeable difference in the training session for the Sounders keepers. Andrew Thomas appeared to run through drills first, followed by Stefan Frei. The latter has been the club’s mainstay starter since 2014, helping the club win a host of trophies like a CCC title (2022) and two league championships (2019, 2016).

But Thomas, who was in goal for last year’s Leagues Cup win, is demanding consideration with his play.

“There’s going to be open competition for that spot,” Schmetzer said. The team also signed Max Anchor off waivers from Vancouver, but he didn’t train Monday for an undisclosed reason.

Mo Shour and Noah Newman, who play for the club’s MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance, were in the session with Frei and Thomas.

“I will decide in the preseason,” Schmetzer said.

Late arrivals

Minoungou and defender Nouhou won’t join the Sounders until the team moves training camp to Portugal next week. Both played for their respective countries in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Minoungou made his international debut with Burkina Faso last fall. Les Étalons lost to Côte d’Ivoire earlier this month in the tournament’s Round of 16. Minoungou played in four matches and recorded one goal.

Nouhou captained his Cameroon team to a quarterfinal loss to the host country last week. He played the full 90 in five of his six tournament matches.

“I was very pleased with Georgi’s performance, he took some big steps forward,” Schmetzer said. “Cameroon was a disappointing exit, but (Nouhou) showed some growth there.”

NOTE: Sounders defenders Ryan Sailor (knee) and Kim Kee-hee (calf) didn’t participate in training but could return later this week. Sounders winger Pedro de la Vega (kneecap) isn’t expected to be medically cleared until spring.