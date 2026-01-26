WSU guard Ace Glass named WCC Freshman of the Week for third time

PULLMAN – Ace Glass keeps piling up the awards.

The Washington State guard has been named WCC Freshman of the Week, according to a Monday news release, his third time earning the honor. Last week, he poured in 29 points in a loss to San Diego and 18 in a win over Pepperdine, helping the Cougars end a four-game losing streak.

Glass, who is now averaging 16.8 points per game on a sharp 48% shooting from the field, has now scored in double figures in 11 straight games – and 17 of his last 18. In the scoring column, Glass ranks fourth in the WCC and tops among freshmen. Nationally, he checks in at No. 14 in freshman scoring.

Also averaging 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, Glass grabbed a career-best seven rebounds against San Diego. He also played 38 minutes in that game, his most of the season. Against Pepperdine, he handed out five assists, which he’s now done three times this year.

Glass garnered his first WCC weekly award on Dec. 1, shortly after breaking the WSU freshman single-game scoring record with 40 points against Arizona State in the Maui Invitational semifinals. He added a second Freshman of the Week honor December 22 with double-digit performances in wins over Eastern Washington and Mercer.

WSU (9-13, 4-5 WCC) returns to action on Wednesday, hosting Seattle U at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.