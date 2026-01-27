Aspen Henry scores 25 points for Central Valley girls; Dylynn Groves powers Gonzaga Prep boys|Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 54, Lewis and Clark 51: Aspen Henry scored 25 points and the visiting Bears (10-7, 4-3) defeated the Tigers (7-9, 3-3). Olivia Baird led LC with 14 points.

Ferris 60, Shadle Park 14: Mateia Eschenbacher scored 18 points, Juju Lewis added 14 and the Saxons (6-12, 2-4) defeated the visiting Highlanders (5-12, 1-5). Brooke Chisholm grabbed nine rebounds and scored 11 for Ferris. Jordan Northcutt had five defensive rebounds for Shadle.

Gonzaga Prep 64, Cheney 18: Quinn Pederson and Aylah Cornwall scored 14 points apiece and the Bullpups (16-0, 6-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-14, 0-6).

University 58, Mt. Spokane 48: McKenzie and Keely Handran combined for 28 points and the Titans (12-5, 5-2) defeated the visiting Wildcats (3-14, 0-6). Dezeray Manuel led Mt. Spokane with 16 points.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 71, West Valley 30: Ashlan Bryant went 9 for 9 at the line scoring 25 points, Jacey Boesel added 22 and the visiting Stags (15-1, 7-0) defeated the Eagles (10-5, 3-4). Cassie Brooks led West Valley with 12 points.

North Central 50, Rogers 21: Micaela Mendez scored 20 points and the visiting Wolfpack (6-11, 4-4) defeated the Pirates (2-12, 0-8). Saige Stuart had a trio of 3-pointers scoring 14 points for Rogers.

Clarkston 62, East Valley 23: Preslee Dempsey scored 14 points,Jaelyn McCormack-Marks addd 12 and the Bantams (15-2, 7-1) defeated the visiting Knights (3-13, 1-7).

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 58, Cheney 36: Dylynn Groves scored 24 points and the Bullpups (13-5, 6-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (9-8, 2-4). Ryan Carney finished with 11 rebounds plus six assists and Jack Pierce had four steals for G-Prep. Kade Adderley led Cheney with 10 points.

Ferris 77, Shadle Park 37: Cole Floyd scored 17 points with five rebounds and the Saxons (6-11, 2-4) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-16, 0-6). Boston Hess and Blake Zimmerman scored 14 points apiece for Ferris. Elijah Williams led Shadle with 11 points.

Central Valley 80, Lewis and Clark 69: Cameron Walls scored 26 points, Orland Axton added 20 and the visiting Bears (12-5, 5-2) defeated the Tigers (10-7, 4-2). Angus Gehn led LC with 16 points.

Mt. Spokane 73, University 66: The visiting Wildcats (11-6, 4-2) defeated the Titans (11-6, 4-3) in overtime. Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

East Valley 68, Clarkston 67: Andrew Miller scored 12 points and the visiting Knights (3-13, 2-6) came from behind to narrowly beat the Bantams (4-10, 1-7) with a contested three-point shot at the buzzer. Wallace Frates, Carsen Martens, Gabriel Martin, Brady Flahavin scored 11 points apiece for East Valley. Kendry Gimlin led Clarkston with 23 points and Dray Torpey added 19.

West Valley 64, Deer Park 45: Noah Willard scored 21 points and the Eagles (12-4, 7-1) beat the visiting Stags (3-11, 1-6). Cam Noel led Deer Park with 11 points.

North Central 71, Rogers 62: Isaac Williams scored 18 points, Tyson Vogrig added 17 and the the visiting Wolfpack (12-5, 7-1) defeated the Pirates (7-6, 3-5) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Kayoni Yoeun led Rogers with 22 points.