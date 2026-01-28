Dutch Bros expands with 14th location

From staff reports

A new Dutch Bros location is expected to open on the South Hill by June 2026, becoming the coffee franchise’s 14th location in the Spokane area.

The 4501 S. Regal St. shop will bring 15 to 20 jobs, and CEO and owner Kevin Parker says the new location will help in supporting the local economy by providing meaningful employment opportunities.

“This is a fun and meaningful job and we are looking forward to becoming part of this neighborhood,” Parker said. “Our goal is to provide opportunities where people can grow, feel valued and make a long term difference.”

The Dutch Bros project includes taking over the Conoco gas station on the property.

The other businesses that share the property, including Squeaky’s Car Wash Express, Jiffy Lube and a drive-thru Washington Trust Bank ATM, will remain open during the construction.

Dutch Bros’ top coffee drinks include the Golden Eagle (caramel and vanilla breve), Annihilator (chocolate macadamia nut breve) and the Caramelizer (caramel mocha). Other drinks include Rebels, Passion Water Soda, tea and lemonades.

Dutch Bros is also known for giving back to the community it serves. Parker mentioned the company donates to local nonprofit organizations, reinforcing its focus on community support.

“Our hope for this new location is for people to have the same great experience everywhere they go, no matter which location they visit,” Parker said.

More details about the grand opening and hiring opportunities are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

