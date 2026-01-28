Here are injuries Seahawks, Patriots are dealing with before Super Bowl

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

While the Seattle Seahawks did not practice Wednesday, with players given the day off as coaches continued preparing the game plan for the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, the team had to release an injury report, per NFL rules.

The report is an estimation of what their injury situation would have looked like had the team practiced.

It shows that the Seahawks will be dealing with a few injury issues when they take to the practice field again Thursday at the VMAC for their first full workout since beating the Rams 31-27 in the NFC title game Sunday.

Two players were listed as out — offensive tackle Amari Kight (knee) and middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV (chest).

Jones spoke to media and was visible in the celebrations after Sunday’s game and the injury was not mentioned, so it’s unclear the severity of his injury.

Nine players were listed as limited, including quarterback Sam Darnold with the oblique injury he has been dealing with for the past two weeks.

Darnold was also listed as limited for every practice prior to the NFC title game but did not miss a snap.

Darnold’s listing is not a surprise as coach Mike Macdonald said Monday it was not yet clear how much Darnold will do once the team returns to practice.

“I don’t know what the trajectory is with how many reps he will need or how many he will want to take, Macdonald said.

Others listed as limited were: offensive tackle Charles Cross (foot), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), receiver Jake Bobo (hand), offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle, knee), fullback Brady Russell (hand), safety Julian Love (shoulder), linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) and tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring).

Kight and Ouzts were inactive for the Rams game with their injuries.

Macdonald said Monday he was hopeful Ouzts will make it back for the Super Bowl.

“It’s got to calm down so we can have a better feel for how it’s going to look,” he said. “But not sure what his practice status will be this week. Not sure.”

The limited listing appears good news for Russell and Thomas, who were injured against the Rams.

Being limited seems to indicate that, with an extra week before the game, each will have a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

Cross suffered the foot injury in the divisional round game against the 49ers but was able to play through it against the Rams.

“To my knowledge he’s good,” Macdonald said Monday. “Just a little sore.

The Seahawks listed linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) as a full participant. Surratt has returned to practice off injured reserve but is not on the 53-man roster.

QB Maye limited for Pats

The Patriots also had to release an injury report though they also did not practice.

Most notable was the listing of quarterback Drake Maye as limited with a right shoulder injury.

Maye said in a radio interview Tuesday that the soreness is because of the accumulation of throws from the grind of the season and that he didn’t know if he might be limited when practice begins.

The Patriots listed five players as DNP: tight end Hunter Henry (rest), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest), offensive tackle Thayer Mumford Jr. (knee/illness) and linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle).

Along with Maye, receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) was also listed as limited.