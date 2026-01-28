Nicki Minaj snags Trump gold card after saying she is his ‘No. 1 fan’

By James Powel and Jay Stahl USA Today

Nicki Minaj revealed that she received a so-called Trump “gold card” that offers applicants residency and a path to U.S. citizenship, following an appearance at an event touting President Donald Trump’s government-supported investment accounts for babies.

Minaj showed the card, emblazoned with Trump’s face, in a thread on X with the caption “Welp.” She added in a follow up post: “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.” and “Gold Trump card free of charge.”

Minaj described herself as “probably the president’s No. 1 fan” at the Jan. 28 event and said “the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all.”

Minaj said “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old” in a 2018 Facebook post, but in a since deleted comment on the thread revealing the ⁠card she added, “Residency? This isn’t for Residency. I’ve had that for decades.”

Minaj was born in Trinidad, according to Billboard.

The Trump gold card is a visa that requires a $150,000 “DHS processing fee” and a “$1 million gift,” according to the government page for the card.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Minaj to confirm that the card was received as a gift and to clarify her current legal status.

Nicki Minaj turns MAGA

Minaj has turned towards the MAGA movement as her rap career has faltered.

She turned heads when she spoke with Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in December. “You have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president,” Minaj said awkwardly to Kirk, whose husband, a popular far-right commentator, was assassinated in a Utah campus shooting in September.

In November, after Trump announced possible military action against the Nigerian government over “the killing of Christians,” Minaj publicly praised him. She then joined Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, on Nov. 18 to speak about the issue.

Trump said he was a fan of Minaj’s at the Jan. 28 event. “I’m going to ⁠let my nails grow because I love those nails,” Trump added, referring to her long nail extensions. “I’m going to let those ⁠nails grow!”