Spokane Indians hiring; updates on videoboard, concession stand | Notebook

Steelwork is under construction for the new videoboard above the left centerfield wall at Avista Stadium, shown Jan. 27, 2026. Team officials are hopeful installation will be complete for opening day on April 3, 2026. (Dave Nichols)

Winter still has its icy grip on the region, but the Spokane Indians are already thinking about the 2026 baseball season.

The organization this week put out its annual call for seasonal workers, with positions available throughout Avista Stadium. Anyone interested in applying must be 16 years or older.

Job descriptions with the largest number of positions available include concessions cashiers, order runners, food prep, green team, grounds crew and section leaders.

There are also positions available for bat persons, mascots, and stadium hosts among others.

Visit the team website for a complete list of available positions at the ballpark and application instructions.

Videoboard construction underway: The steel framework for the new large videoboard above the left center field fence has been installed, and team officials are hopeful installation will be complete by opening day.

The project was part of “Phase 2” of the larger renovations to Avista Stadium, built in 1958, in order to comply with MLB’s Player Development Contract each of the affiliated minor league baseball organizations had to sign after the restructuring of the minor leagues several years ago. MLB required improvements to player safety and working conditions throughout baseball.

The original plan was for installation of the videoboard during last season, but there were complications with the first company the team contracted for the project and the job had to be put back out to bid.

The team is hiring camera operators for fixed and/or remote cameras for the MiLB live stream and the in-stadium videoboard. The position will work closely with the Indians front office team and the press box team to successfully capture game action and entertainment.

Concession stand update: Work is underway to replace the main concession stand that burned down in September, just a few days after the Indians’ last regular-season homestand ended. The concrete pad which will be the foundation for the new structure has been poured, and construction is ongoing.

The team, along with city and county representatives, were hopeful at the time of the fire that a new main concession stand, which handles “90% of all food sold at the park,” according to team president Chris Duff, would be ready for opening day.

Unfortunately, that will not be the case, as insurance and weather delays have caused the planning and construction to move slower than expected. Team officials now hope the new concession stand will be open “during the early part of the season,” but they are confident to be able to handle stadium concession needs with the existing smaller stands until construction is complete.

The main concession stand is “a hugely important piece of the game-day experience when you come to Avista Stadium,” team general manager Kyle Day said in September the day after the fire.

Beltran to ‘Hall’: Former Spokane Indians outfielder Carlos Beltran, along with Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writers of America announced on Jan. 20.

Beltran played 20 seasons with the Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. Beltran played in 59 games for the Spokane Indians in 1996, slashing .270/.359/.433 with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.