West Valley boys wrestling remain undefeated | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s Greater Spokane League wrestling action.

Boys 4A/3A

Mead 61, Central Valley 9: Ben Ryser (126), Joseph Mason (132), Kaysic Lundquist (138), Nolan Lofstedt (150), Duane Leslie (175), Ethan Harvey (190) and Ciaus Kimpel (285) earned pins and the visiting Panthers (8-0) topped the Bears (6-2). Owen Bendele (113) win by pin for CV.

University 65, Ferris 9: Emmanuel Sefa (106), Asher Roberts (113), Waylnn Hardwick (138), Cael Jordan (144), Paxon Cunanan (150), Bo Thompson (175) and Garret Depew (190) earned pins and the Titans (8-2) beat the visiting Saxons (2-6).

Mt. Spokane 59, Shadle Park 18: Liam Fletcher (126), Grayson Slatter (132) and Ryder Hansen (190) earned pins and the Wildcats (4-4) topped the visiting Highlanders (2-7). Blake Doolittle (165) and Kane Johnson (215) won by pin for Shadle Park.

Ridgeline 56, Lewis and Clark 15: Wyatt Risken (132), Torren Northcutt (138), Emerson Stuhlberg (144), Kaedyn Aurand (150), Jeshua Jolley (175) and Lance Hilton (190) won by pin and the visiting Falcons (4-5) defeated the Tigers (1-8). Grant McPherson (285) earned a pin for LC.

2A

West Valley 72, Pullman 9: Paxton Collins (132), Cohen Clark (144), Nick Gardner (150), Mason Matteson (175), Crew Frodin (190) and Blake Gipson (215) earned pins and the Eagles (6-0) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (1-5).

Rogers 43, East Valley 25: Charles King (138), Ethan Sweeney (144), Sergio Torres Orozco (157), Brandon Sanchez (190) and Nathanial McDermott (285) earned pins and the visiting Pirates (3-3) defeated the Knights (2-5).Hunter Nicholson (165) won by pin for EV.

Deer Park 58, Clarkston 23: Tucker Miller (113), Parker Hamilton (132), Isaac Waunch (150), Emmitt Priddy (165), Eoin Bogle (175) and Solomon Slind (285) earned pins and the Stags (6-1) topped the visiting Bantams (5-3). Ryan Marksmeier (120) and Phoenix Jansen (190) won by pin for Clarkston.

Girls 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 60, Ridgeline 24: Maci Benson (120), Duwa Idumwonyi (125) and Adelina Berry (135) earned pins and the Tigers (3-2) defeated the visiting Falcons (2-5). Maelia Amen (115), Kaydence Jolley (145) and Anna-Beth Colby (235) had pins for Ridgeline.

University 72, Ferris 12: Lily Cunningham (100), Camryn Daines (125) and Paitynn Hammond (190) earned pins and the Titans (7-1) topped the visiting Saxons (0-5).

2A

West Valley 35, Pullman 24: Sabryna Pasamonte (145) had a technical fall 18-0 and the Eagles (3-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (1-1).

Rogers 43, East Valley 9: Jatavia Randolph (125) and Addy Steppe (165) won by pin and the visiting Pirates (6-2) defeated the Knights (1-4).