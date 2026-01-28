WSU quarterback Zevi Eckhaus named Pac-12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year

From staff reports

Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has been named the Pac-12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

The grad student was recognized by the two-team Pac-12 for his achievement on both the field and in the classroom, per the release. Eckhaus, a fifth-year collegian, is working toward a master’s degree in strategic communications and boasts a 3.75 grade-point average. He completed an undergraduate degree in social sciences at WSU last spring, posting a 3.61 GPA.

Eckhaus started the final 10 games of the 2025 season, his second with the Cougs, and led the team to a 7-6 record with a win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, recording season highs in passing yards (334) and TD passes (three) in the bowl game.

For the season, Eckhaus passed for 2,094 yards and 15 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, and rushed for 371 yards – sixth-most by a QB in WSU history – and eight TDs, which is tied for fourth in single-season program history. Ahead of the season, he was named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes community service and academics.

Before coming to WSU, the Los Angeles native was one of the best players in the FCS during his three-year stay at Bryant.

A committee of Pac-12 staffers selected Eckhaus for the award. To be eligible, a player must be a senior, on track to receive a degree, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least 50% of the team’s contests and have a minimum of one year spent at the school. Both of the Pac-12 schools nominated one player. The award, established in 2007, recognizes athletes in each of the Pac-12’s sports.

The conference also announced that 43 student athletes from WSU and Oregon State have been named to the fall academic honor roll.

WSU’s honor roll players

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Max Baloun, strategic communications (master’s)

RS freshman defensive end Ben Beatty, business

RS sophomore longsnapper Sean Bures, kinesiology

RS junior tight end Hudson Cedarland, MBA

RS senior safety Matthew Durrance, general studies

RS freshman linebacker Jack Ellison, business

Junior wide receiver Tony Freeman, general studies

RS sophomore linebacker Gavin Fugate, sport management

Senior kicker/punter Ryan Harris, general studies

RS sophomore defensive end Jack Janikowski, entrepreneurship

RS freshman linebacker Gage Jones, entrepreneurship

RS senior safety Tucker Large, general studies

RS freshman defensive end Fernando Lecuona, kinesiology

RS sophomore tight end Luke Leighton, accounting

RS junior offensive lineman Jonny Lester, biology

RS sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter, finance

RS junior cornerback Kai Rapolla, general studies

Senior wide receiver Leyton Smithson, art

Junior defensive end Isaac Terrell, marketing