10 under $10 for the weekend of Jan. 30-Feb. 1

1 Spokane Mending Circle – Bring a piece of clothing or a textile in need of repair and mend it in community with fellow menders. Bring your own supplies. 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Art Salvage, 610 E. North Foothills Drive. Admission: Free.

2 Dean Koontz: Live on Screen at The Bing – Dean Koontz will appear live on the Bing Theater’s big screen from his Southern California home for a virtual conversation with Comma’s Donna Wares and readers in Spokane. 3 p.m. Saturday. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. Admission: $10.

3 Songwriting Made Easy – Learn the basics of songwriting and find your inspiration. 3 p.m. Friday. Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

4 Spokane Boat Show – Boats, models, dealers, brands and all the latest 2026 innovations. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Admission: $10.

5 Idea Generator: A Writing Workshop – Generate ideas and gather inspiration for your next writing project with local author Kris Dinnison. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Admission: Free.

6 Live Music at Zola – Enjoy live music, shareables, beers and cocktails in a one-of-a-kind setting. 21+. Friday and Saturday. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Symbiosis – Featuring local artists Lauren Adams, Tricia Kleinot and Joanna Shippam, the gallery has been transformed into a love letter to the Inland Northwest. 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

8 Comix Jam – Storytellers are invited to unleash their creativity to create a short comic. Each session kicks off with a randomly selected prompt to spark your imagination. 5-7 p.m. Friday. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Admission: Free.

9 Indoor Plant Swap – Add variety to your indoor garden. Bring an indoor plant to share and pick up one left by another houseplant enthusiast. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards. Admission: Free.

10 Essential Hacks Series: Balance Blood Sugar – Blood sugar levels throughout the day and over time affect your energy, mood and long-term health more than you might realize. Discover why stable blood sugar is so important and learn steps to support healthy blood sugar balance, helping you put this hack into action and transform your health. 10 a.m. Saturday. Natural Grocers, 4603 N. Division St. Admission: Free.