Annual Holocaust art contest focuses on courage and resistance

The Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust, in partnership with the Seattle Holocaust Center for Humanity, announces the 11th annual Jessica Stein Memorial Student Art Contest. This year’s theme is “The Art of Courage and Resistance.”

The contest challenges students to explore the history and personal stories of the Holocaust and consider how these stories connect to their lives today.

The Spokane contest is open to students in grades 6-12 from Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Student artists should use resources available through the Holocaust Center for Humanity’s Survivor Encyclopedia to learn how courage and resistance played a role in the survival story of Fanny Wald, Paula Stern, Carla Peperzak, Laureen Nussbaum, Martin Metzon, Ed Kaye, Thomas Blatt or Ada Van Esso. Artwork should be accompanied by an artist statement of up to 150 words explaining artistic techniques, why the person or scene was selected and how the survivor’s story inspired the artist. For full instructions, visit spokanetbs.org/yomhashoah.

Students may also submit their art to the Seattle contest.

The contest will award prizes. In the middle school categories, cash awards range from $50 to $200; for the high school category, they range from $100 to $400.

For the Spokane contest, artist statements must be received by March 13 and artwork delivered by March 15.

Winners of the Spokane contest will be honored at the Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust at 7 p.m. April 14 at Temple Beth Shalom.

For more information, email SpokaneYHArtContest@gmail.com.