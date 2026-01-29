Ask the doctors: Repair your gut slowly with whole foods

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I had to take antibiotics recently, and I want to help my gut microbiome recover. My doctor said instead of taking probiotics, I should eat a lot of high-fiber foods. I was surprised when she said using herbs and spices can also help gut diversity. I would like to know more about this.

Dear Reader: Antibiotics are often an effective treatment for clearing up a bacterial infection. Unfortunately, because they are broad-spectrum medications, they can kill or inhibit the trillions of beneficial bacteria that make their homes in our gut. Research shows that, depending on the specific drugs used and the length of treatment, the gut flora can be disrupted for a few weeks to several months after treatment.

Not surprisingly, as awareness of the importance of the gut microbiome has grown, patients taking antibiotics are actively seeking approaches to speed the healing process. Research has shown that probiotics can delay recovery.

The gut microbiome is a complex ecosystem. When antibiotics significantly reduce the diversity there, introducing a small number of probiotic strains can disrupt the natural balance within the gut, particularly when those organisms are not native to an individual’s own microbiome. The end result is a disruption of the natural recovery process.

Your doctor is recommending that you repair your gut the old-fashioned way. That is, by providing it with the nutrients microbes need to recover their numbers. High-fiber foods that sail through the stomach and small intestine largely unscathed reach the large intestine intact. There, through the act of fermentation, the mighty microbes of the gut turn them into food for themselves, as well as a variety of short-chain fatty acids and other biologically active compounds that support gut and overall health.

That brings us to the foods themselves. In addition to leafy greens, vegetables, fruit, grains, beans and legumes, which fall into the high-fiber category, it’s a good idea to include fermented foods in a gut-recovery diet. These foods – such as yogurt, kefir, tofu, pickles, tempeh and kimchi – contain a range of beneficial live cultures. Research also shows that herbs and spices can give a meaningful boost to the gut. These flavor enhancers, such as garlic, cinnamon, turmeric and oregano, turn out to be rich in polyphenols, a category of organic compounds that act as antioxidants. Polyphenols in a post-antibiotic diet have been shown to selectively feed beneficial microbes, discourage the growth of harmful ones and support the overall conditions the microbiome needs as it rebuilds and repairs.

We hope you will consider this food-based recovery route. Probiotic supplements, while easy to use, contain high numbers of a limited range of microbes. Plant-based and fermented foods, by contrast, introduce microbes and microbial fuel at a gradual and measured pace. This gives existing gut bacteria the time and room to recover and helps avoid disrupting the natural process of recolonization.

