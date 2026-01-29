Fights broke out at a Boise vigil for Charlie Kirk. One man just got sentenced

By Sally Krutzig Idaho Statesman

After the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, a large group of people came together outside of the Idaho Capitol to mourn his death. Police said the gathering soon turned contentious, with multiple fights breaking out, and a judge recently sentenced one of the men involved.

Police said they arrested Alfonso Ayala, 51, of Boise, and Terry Wilson, 41, of Boise, after they became “engaged in a physical altercation in which both subjects struck each other” at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, according to a police affidavit.

Wilson and Ayala were charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Ayala pleaded guilty to the crime at a court hearing on Jan. 5. Ada County Magistrate Judge Susan Clark sentenced him to fines and court costs totaling $307, and five days in jail. She also said that if Ayala successfully completes a year of probation with no new crimes, she will grant him a withheld judgment – meaning there will be no criminal conviction on his record – and he will not have to serve those days in jail.

At his hearing, Ayala denied striking Wilson. He said he was trying to protect his girlfriend, alleging that Wilson had gotten close to her.

“He got in my girlfriend’s face and her friend’s,” Ayala said. “I just kind of pushed him away, and that’s when he threw a punch, and officers got involved.”

Clark warned him against becoming involved in any physical altercations.

“What a lot of folks don’t know is that any unwanted touching – whether you’re punching or just putting a finger on them – can be considered battery,” Clark said. “So if you’re going to attend public functions where things can get heated, you need to be aware of that.”

Wilson, a Boise Black Lives Matter organizer and former Boise State University adjunct professor, is still fighting his case in court. In addition to disturbing the peace, Wilson was charged with marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

A separate fight at that vigil gained national attention after a video of it went viral.

The fight was sparked when a man rode by on a bicycle and “yelled an expletive about Kirk,” according to Idaho News 6, which had a reporter at the scene.

A video showed vigil attendees surrounding the man on the bike. The footage then showed at least one person being beaten. In the background, screaming and chants of “USA!” could be heard.

That video has since garnered 8.4 million views.