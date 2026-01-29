Mead boys and Cheney girls wrestling remain undefeated | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League wrestling action.

Boys 4A/3A

Mead 62, Mt. Spokane 12: Andrew Agidius (120), Kaysic Lundquist (144), Ethan Harvey (190) and Caden Brooks (285) earned pins, and the visiting Panthers (10-0) topped the Wildcats (4-6). Maddox Taft (113) and Grayson Slatter (126) won by pin for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 66, Shadle Park 12: Nic Eaton (126), Jack Louie (132), Miles Pearson (150), Samuel Kincaid (165), Luke Thompson (190) and Tyson Weichman (285) earned pins, and the Bullpups (9-1) topped the visiting Highlanders (2-9). Samuel Casper (157) won by pin for Shadle Park.

Cheney 42, Ridgeline 31: Ethan Guske (144), Kaden Rasmussen (157), Wyatt Wells (215) and Macade Munro (285) earned pins, and the Blackhawks (3-6) beat the visiting Falcons (5-5). Quinn Morris (113), Wyatt Risken (132) and Torren Northcutt (138) won by pin for Ridgeline.

University 45, Central Valley 29: Asher Roberts (113), Colton Roberts (120), Czar Quintanilla (132), Waylnn Hardwick (138), Paxon Cunanan (150) and Jaxon Lefler (190) earned pins and the Titans (9-2) beat the visiting Bears (6-3). Braxton Beard (144), Dean Walton (165) and Jackson Ford (285) each won by pin for CV.

Lewis and Clark 47, Ferris 26: Miles Mcquesten (106), Osman Etekal (113), Connor Young (138), Erik Roggenbauer (157) and Hunter Albaugh (190) earned pins and the Tigers (1-9) topped the visiting Saxons (2-7). Jacob Layton (175), Sawyer McManus (215) and Paul Cassel (285) won by pin for Ferris.

Girls 4A/3A

Cheney 66, Ridgeline 12: Jennifer Tian (120), Jalisca Holmgren (125), Skylar Buckner (145) and Gigi Ajenifuja (235) earned pins, and the Blackhawks (7-0) topped the visiting Falcons (2-6). Maelia Amen (115) and Hailee Argaw (140) won by pin for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 69, Ferris 12: Addie Hendrickson (100), Morianalynn Henson (115) and Naomi Sauders earned pins, and the Tigers (4-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (0-6). Sydney Didion (170) and Rachel Hgay (235) won by pin for Ferris.

University 71, Central Valley 0: Lily Cunningham (100) and lla Winston (110) won pins and the Titans (9-1) shutout the visiting Bears (1-4).