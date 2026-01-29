Patriots vs Seahawks history: How last 5 matchups went, plus record, playoff results

Jack McKessy USA Today

We’ve got a Super Bowl rematch on our hands.

Eleven years after the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks faced off in Super Bowl 49, both teams are back in the Big Game. That’s left some fans wondering about the history between the two teams.

Have they met in other playoff games? Who has won more head-to-head matchups between Seattle and New England? How can recent history inform how Super Bowl 60 might pan out?

Super Bowl 60 will be the 21st meeting between the Seahawks and Patriots, and the second postseason clash between the two. Here’s everything to know about the history of Seattle vs. ‌New England clashes, from how recent matchups have panned out to playoff history and more:

Patriots vs. Seahawks last five matchups

The Seahawks have won all but one of ‌their last five matchups against the Patriots, but the one exception was the ‌most significant game of the bunch.

Eleven years ago, New England defeated Seattle in Super Bowl 49 in a game most remembered for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s interception at the goal line in the final moments. Outside of the two teams’ one matchup with a Lombardi Trophy on the line, the Seahawks have dominated most of the recent matchups.

Here’s ​how the last five interconference meetings between the Patriots and Seahawks have gone:

2024: Seahawks ‌23, Patriots 20 (OT)

2020: Seahawks 35, Patriots 30

2016: Seahawks ⁠31, Patriots 24

Super Bowl 49: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

2012: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23

Patriots vs. Seahawks record

Seattle has dominated the recent head-to-head matchups between the two teams, as it did against the Patriots ‌throughout the ‘90s, when the Seahawks won five straight interconference matchups. That’s given Seattle an 11-8 edge in the regular season and an 11-9 advantage, including Super Bowl 49.

Patriots vs. Seahawks playoff history

Despite the Seahawks playing 25 seasons in the AFC, Seattle and New England never met ‌in the playoffs during that span. The Seahawks moved to the NFC in the NFL’s 2002 realignment.

As two teams in opposite conferences now, the Seahawks and Patriots’ only possible postseason meeting is in the Super Bowl. Seattle and New England have faced off in the big game only once before – 11 years ago.

The Patriots came away with ‌the win in a whirlwind of a ​game littered ‌with highlights for both teams.

Seattle picked off quarterback Tom Brady twice after Brady had only thrown two interceptions in his last five Super Bowl appearances combined. Brady went on to set a new NFL record with his 12th and 13th Super Bowl touchdown passes to surpass Joe Montana, completing a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback in ‌the process. Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse made one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history with just over one minute left, but Butler wiped it out nearly immediately with his goal-line interception.

New England won, 28-24, after Butler’s first career interception put the game ​on ice, and Brady got his fourth of what would eventually be seven Super Bowl rings.

Full Patriots vs. Seahawks history

Here’s a full look back at all of the first 20 games between the Patriots and Seahawks in the two franchises’ histories, in reverse chronological order: