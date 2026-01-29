Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner reportedly eyeing 2026 engagement

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Timothée Chalamet might soon have an Academy Award and a wife, as a source says he and Kylie Jenner are considering marriage.

While the reality star, 28, currently jokes that the Manhattan native is “already her husband,” she and 30-year-old Chalamet “have talked about getting engaged this year,” an insider close to the pair told Us Weekly.

The four-time Oscar nominee and Jenner who have been together since early 2023 and went public later that year, “are very serious,” according to the source.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder “definitely runs the show, and Timothée loves it,” according to the source.

“It is a great balance between both of their personalities, and it works,” they said.

If they do tie the knot, the “Marty Supreme” star won’t just join the ranks of reality royalty, but he’ll also take on the role of stepdad to Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3 — whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

Last week, an insider told the outlet that the stars’ romance is “very easy, chill” and “they basically live together at this point.” While “it took a while for Kylie to introduce” her kids to Chalamet, they “love him” and “and he spends a lot of time with them.”

It’s unclear whether the couple’s future plans are at all predicated on how Oscar night goes.

Chalamet, nominated for best actor in “Marty Supreme,” is essentially the favorite to win, but it’s still a long way until the Academy Awards on March 15.

This is the third best actor nomination for the actor, who is also tapped for best picture, as a co-producer. Chalamet was nominated last year for best actor in the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” and in 2018 for “Call Me by Your Name.”