Washington State women drop road game against Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Washington State women’s basketball team couldn’t keep up with one of the West Coast Conference’s top teams, falling 102-71 to Santa Clara on Thursday night at Leavey Center.

The Cougars (4-19, 3-7 WCC) fell behind 52-35 at the half and stumbled to their fifth loss in the past six games.

The Broncos (18-5, 8-2) shot an efficient 52.8% from the field, 13 of 35 from 3-point range and had six players score in double figures en route to their highest-scoring game against a Division I opponent this season.

WSU shot 40.3% from the floor and 5 of 16 on 3s, and committed 19 turnovers.

Guard Eleonora Villa led the Cougars with 18 points and five assists.