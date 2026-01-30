Cathy McMorris Rodgers: The bipartisan case for educational freedom — and a tax credit that delivers it

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Cathy McMorris Rodgers

As the first in my family to graduate from college, I know firsthand how education opens doors to the American dream. That path led me from Kettle Falls, Washington, to Congress, where I became the first woman to chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee in its 230-year history.

America was built on the idea that individuals, not institutions, shape our destiny. At the core of that promise is education – a gateway to empowerment, where knowledge ignites potential and shapes leaders. Rigid, one-size-fits-all approaches won’t meet the needs of every child.

National School Choice Week (Jan. 25–31) highlights opportunities for families to find the best learning environments for their children. Washington stands at a pivotal moment. The new federal school choice tax credit offers a meaningful step forward, giving families access to scholarships and the flexibility to choose what works best for their children without costing Washington state a dime.

Across America, families are demanding better. School choice isn’t just policy, it’s a lifeline for kids, especially for children in low-income and underserved communities. Decades of research demonstrate that giving parents options leads to stronger academic outcomes, higher graduation rates and improved well-being. Urban charter schools in cities like Boston and New York City consistently outperform traditional public schools, providing low-income and minority students with gains equivalent to 40–60 extra days of learning in math and reading. A review of 92 U.S. studies confirms consistent academic improvements for choice participants and public school students.

Here in Washington, our charter schools are delivering results. In the 2023–24 school year, charter students outperformed traditional public schools in English language arts (59.2% vs. 45.1%) and math (50.9% vs. 36.3%), with the strongest gains among English learners and low-income students. Charter schools serve more students from low-income families, communities of color and special education programs – proving these schools deliver equity and excellence.

Critics claim choice diverts funds from public schools, but evidence shows competition spurs innovation without draining resources. When families have options, public schools rise to the challenge, just as American institutions do when given the freedom to compete.

This isn’t a partisan issue; it’s bipartisan progress. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro supports vouchers for students in failing schools, helping working-class families at no state cost. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis put it plainly: “Democrats can and should lean into choice.” Their message? School choice isn’t about ideology, it’s about results. Nationwide, 71% of Americans, including 66% of Democrats, support school choice. Polling in Washington reflects similar broad agreement.

Now it’s time for state leaders to catch up. Olympia’s leadership should set aside partisanship and focus on getting results. This federal school choice tax credit isn’t about politics; it’s about empowering parents, strengthening communities and building a brighter future for every child. And as Washington faces a massive projected budget shortfall, it offers real relief for hardworking families, easing the burden on parents while improving educational outcomes for all.

Matching Washington’s world-class innovation economy with world-class education options should be a shared goal. Our state has led in aerospace, agriculture, and technology – now it’s time to lead in educational innovation, too. When we empower families to choose the best path for their children, we also strengthen the skilled, creative, and resilient workforce our economy depends on.

At the Cathy McMorris Rodgers Leadership Institute, we’re working to inspire the next generation of leaders. That work begins by trusting parents to make the best decisions for their children. It also means giving teachers the freedom to innovate and create programs that help students thrive. When educators are trusted to design what works, everyone wins – parents, teachers and students alike. School choice advances this mission, fostering competition, creativity and resilience to help America win in the 21st century.

Every child is unique and parents know their needs best, whether it’s specialized support, a different learning environment or programs that nurture their strengths. Choice ensures families can find the right fit, just as it has for our family, allowing each child to chase their dreams without limitations.

So I urge Gov. Ferguson and leaders across the state to say yes. Yes to parents. Yes to children. Yes to freedom. By supporting school choice, we uphold America’s promise, empower families and invest in a future where every child can lead. For our children, our communities and our country, the time to choose excellence is now.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers served as a U.S. Representative for Washington’s 5th District from 2005 to 2025, becoming the first woman to chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and now leads the Cathy McMorris Rodgers Leadership Institute (cmrli.org) to inspire a rebirth of freedom and faith in America’s future leaders. She lives in Spokane Valley.