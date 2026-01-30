Could Idaho ban ICE agents from wearing masks? What a proposed bill says

By Carolyn Komatsoulis Idaho Statesman

A Boise Democrat proposed a bill on Friday that would prevent law enforcement from wearing masks.

The legislation, which is similar to parts of an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement bill proposed in Utah, includes a laundry list of exceptions, such as for medical masks, motorcycle helmets, or officers in undercover operations. The move comes less than a week after ICE agents fatally shot nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, sparking outrage. Friday is also a national protest day over ICE, whose officers nationwide have carried out enforcement while masked.

“I believe it addresses a real safety issue, public safety issue,” the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, told a Senate committee. “Just imagine, being a female or young adult and being stopped by a masked man with a gun, no uniform or visible identification, unmarked vehicle. How would a person know this is law enforcement and not a nefarious person?”

It’s unclear how far the bill could go in a Legislature with a Republican supermajority.

In Utah the anti-mask bill failed. A similar bill in California went into effect, but the Trump administration sued over the ban.

Two GOP representatives have proposed a bill that would add additional penalties to Idaho law for wearing a mask while committing a crime. But one of the sponsors pulled it back after criticism, including a concern that the legislation could apply to ICE agents. That sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, told the Statesman that he would bring forward a new version after taking suggestions.

Ward-Engelking seemed to nod at those pressures on Friday, telling the Senate State Affairs Committee that she was hoping the bill would be introduced and that “maybe” it would get a chance to advance to the second step in the process, which is a hearing in committee. Ward-Engeling said she had spoken with individual police officers, but once the bill was introduced she would seek feedback from law enforcement organizations.

The committee chair, Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said the bill would come back for a public hearing depending on that feedback.

The Boise area hasn’t seen the kind of ICE activity present in Minneapolis, but immigration enforcement has increased.

In Idaho, agents have changed their tactics, like smashing car windows and pushing for the mandatory detention of immigrants, according to previous Statesman reporting. In at least one instance, ICE waited at the Boise airport to pick someone up.

In October, the FBI, ICE and other federal agencies raided a horse race and arrested over 100 immigrants, at least three of whom were lawfully in the U.S. The raid drew criticism over family separations.

The committee unanimously introduced the draft legislation, making it a bill. After bills are approved by the committee for introduction in the Senate, lawmakers can hold a hearing on the bill in a Senate committee. If the committee sends it to the full Senate and the Senate passes it, the process is repeated in the House. A bill passed by both houses goes to the governor to sign or veto.