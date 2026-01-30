Federal Border Patrol agent is arrested, accused of drunken driving in Twin Cities

Paul Walsh Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal Border Patrol agent was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk while assigned in Minnesota during the White House’s long-running immigration crackdown.

Alfredo JR Mancillas, 31, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was charged on Jan. 27 in Ramsey County District Court with third- and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated in connection with his arrest by the State Patrol about 3:25 a.m. that day in St. Paul.

Mancillas was released from jail on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Mancillas for a response to the allegations.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson confirmed the arrest of an agent and the charge, adding that the incident is under review by the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission,” a statement from the spokesperson read, “and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.”

State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee declined to say whether Mancillas had a gun with him. The charges did not include any allegation of a weapons offense.

According to the charges:

A trooper saw a vehicle pulled over on the right side of the road near St. Anthony Avenue and Simpson Street in front of a no parking sign.

The driver was slumped over behind the wheel and covered in vomit. The trooper detected an odor of alcohol and saw that Mancillas’ eyes were bloodshot and watery. The trooper gave him a field sobriety test that revealed “clues indicating that [Mancillas] was impaired,” the criminal complaint read.

After his arrest, Mancillas refused to submit a breath sample to be tested for his degree of intoxication.