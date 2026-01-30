Man accused of threatening Lummi Nation council arrested for unrelated charges

By Hannah Edelman The Bellingham Herald (Wash.)

Lummi Nation has established probable cause to charge a man with harassment, stalking and criminal trespass after he recorded himself walking through private office spaces at the Lummi Indian Business Council administrative building and posted threatening videos online.

The suspect entered the building Wednesday to try to speak with Chairman Anthony Hillaire, according to a statement posted to social media by Lummi Communications.

Council leadership and staff were in a meeting, and the suspect began walking through Council Operations areas.

The man did not appear to pose a threat while in the building, according to Lummi Communications, but he left a note telling staff to look at his social media accounts, where he’d posted and shared “disturbing, threatening and targeted videos online directed toward the Nation.”

The man’s behavior “continued to escalate” the next day, Lummi Communications said, and the Lummi Nation Police Department served him with probable cause for harassment and cyberstalking – potential felonies – and first-degree trespassing, a gross misdemeanor.

Officers with the Bellingham Police Department arrested the suspect Thursday for violating domestic violence protection orders unrelated to the incident involving Lummi Nation. He is being held in Whatcom County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

The Herald has reached out to BPD for comment and additional information.