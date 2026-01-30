Mariners starting pitcher Logan Evans to miss 2026 season with arm injury

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Mariners’ starting pitching depth has taken a hit before spring training has even started.

On Friday, the Mariners announced that right-handed pitcher Logan Evans underwent “internal brace” surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Jan. 23 and will miss the 2026 season.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas.

“It’s definitely a blow,” said general manager Justin Hollander.

Evans, 24, had been working through an offseason throwing program and was showing positive results, including increased velocity. However, he started having trouble bouncing back after throwing sessions in the first few weeks of the new year.

The Mariners had viewed Evans as their No. 6 or 7 starter for this season. He proved valuable in that role last season with three of the Mariners regular starters – Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller – all missing time with injury. In 15 starts and one relief appearance at the MLB level last season, Evans posted a 6-5 record with a 4.32 ERA.

With Evans unavailable, the Mariners will look to right-handers Emerson Hancock (31 MLB starts), Dane Dunning (102 MLB starts) and Cooper Criswell (21 MLB starts) as their starting depth. All three have MLB starting experience with varying levels of success.

“They will need to be capable if one of the first five guys is down,” Hollander said. “They’ve all done it before.”

Mariners pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 12.