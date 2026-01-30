No arrests made as investigation continues in death of Washington state trooper

By Puneet Bsanti The Peninsula Gateway </p><p>(Gig Harbor, Wash.)

It has been six weeks since a Washington State Patrol trooper died while on duty, and the investigation into her death continues.

Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting, 29, was responding to a crash investigation on Dec. 19 near Port of Tacoma Road when a vehicle struck her. While she was on the ground and motionless, a dark-colored pickup truck hit her before continuing to drive on southbound state Route 509.

Tacoma police previously said the second vehicle was a four-door Chevrolet Avalanche or a four-door Cadillac Escalade EXT-style pickup with tinted windows, chrome door handles and chrome running boards.

The first vehicle’s driver stayed on scene and was not arrested, WSP director of public affairs Chris Loftis previously said.

Tacoma police impounded a vehicle in late December that might have been the truck that struck Guting the second time. In a news release, detectives urged anyone who witnessed the crash or might have dash-camera footage from southbound SR 509 near Port of Tacoma Road between about 7:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to contact Crime Stoppers.

No arrests have been made, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson officer Shelbie Boyd told the News Tribune on Thursday.

She said the investigation is active. Boyd also referred to the Crime Stoppers bulletin that detailed information on the second vehicle.

Anyone with information can report a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.