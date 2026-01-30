Ridgeline’s Caden Andreas enters GSL’s all-time top 10 scoring list; Emma Bryant paces Deer Park girls | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 64, University 53: Caden Andreas scored 21 points to reach a major milestone, 10th place on the GSL all-time scoring list, and the Falcons (7-11, 3-4) upset the visiting Titans (11-7, 4-2). Brady Bell led U-High with 18 points.

Mead 77, Shadle Park 62: Brady Thornton scored 19 points, Trevelle Jones added 16 and the visiting Panthers (10-7, 3-4) defeated the Highlanders (1-17, 0-7). Christian Groth led Shadle with 27 points.

Central Valley 66, Cheney 65: Orland Axton scored 21 points and the Bears (13-5, 6-2) got by the visiting Blackhawks (9-9, 2-5). Juleon Horyst scored a whopping 33 points for Cheney.

Gonzaga Prep 65, Lewis and Clark 59: Dylynn Groves scored 25 points and the visiting Bullpups (14-5, 7-0) defeated the Tigers (10-8, 4-3). Angus Gehn led LC with 20 points.

Mt. Spokane 79, Ferris 61: Rock Franklin scored 26 points, Jace Reijonen added 17 and the Wildcats (12-6, 5-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (6-12, 2-5). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 28 points.

GSL 2A

Pullman 67, Deer Park 39: Gavyn Dealy scored 21 points, Vaughn Holstad added 15 and the visiting Greyhounds (14-3, 7-1) defeated the Stags (3-12, 1-7). Noah Brown led Deer Park with 13 points.

Clarkston 60, Rogers 59: Kendry Gimlin made a free throw with eight seconds left and the Bantams (5-10, 2-7) narrowly defeated the visiting Pirates (7-7, 3-6). Gimlin and Niko AhHi combined for 16 points in the 4th quarter. Davontae Muhammad led Rogers with 21 points.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 68, University 56: Madi Crowley went 8 of 8 at the line, scoring 24 total points, and the Falcons (14-4, 6-1) defeated the visiting Titans (12-6, 5-3). Grace Sheridan was also perfect at the free-throw line and collected 19 points for Ridgeline. McKenzie Handran led U-High with 15 points.

Gonzaga Prep 61, Lewis and Clark 44: Aylah Cornwall scored 18 points, Charlee Peterson added 14 and the visiting Bullpups (17-0, 7-0) defeated the Tigers (7-10, 3-4). Ruby Shaw led LC with 13 points.

Central Valley 49, Cheney 21: Aspen Henry scored 23 points and the Bears (11-7, 5-3) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-15, 0-7).

Ferris 38, Mt. Spokane 35: The visiting Saxons (7-12, 3-4) defeated the Wildcats (3-15, 0-7). Details were unavailable.

Mead 49, Shadle Park 21: The visiting Panthers (14-3, 6-1) defeated the Highlanders (5-13, 1-6). Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 67, Pullman 13: Emma Bryant had 25 points with eight steals and the Stags (16-1, 8-0) defeated the Greyhounds (9-8, 4-4). Jacey Boesel added 21 points and eight steals for Deer Park.

Clarkston 81, Rogers 16: Elise McManigle scored 17 points, Aneysa Judy added 15 and the Bantams (16-2, 8-1) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-13, 0-9). Saige Stuart led Rogers with 12 points.