A Grip on Sports: With eight days until the Big Game it seemed like a good time to focus attention on college hoops as the final third of the regular season begins

A GRIP ON SPORTS • With Gonzaga hosting its archrivals tonight – that would be Saint Mary’s if you haven’t paid much attention this century – and the Inland Northwest’s other three Division I schools also in action, it just seems like a good morning to check in on college hoops. After all, there is little else going on.

• That last sentence? Tongue-in-cheek. It’s a Saturday. There is always much more going on. Even if the Super Bowl is still eight long nights away.

But as those nights grow shorter – way too slowly for my tastes – college basketball is still the dominant force in these parts. And nationally.

Even during the weeks when there isn’t a game in Spokane pitting a 21-1 team ranked sixth nationally – that would be the Zags – and a 19-3 squad that believes it should have a national ranking next to its name – uh, the Gaels.

No matter what made-up number is next to each, these two schools’ men’s basketball programs don’t like each other. Respect? Sure. Like? No. How could it be any other way, especially considering how the Gaels have performed in the series recently? Randy Bennett’s team has won three of the last four in the series, though Gonzaga earned the latest WCC tournament title last March. The last dozen matchups over four seasons? Each has won six.

Tonight’s game is the final West Coast Conference game between the two in Spokane. The Bulldogs are leaving at the end of the season for the Pac-12, leaving Bennett, the Gaels and everyone else in the WCC behind. That has to be something that burns Bennett and his players. No one likes to be the ones left behind, as illustrated so vividly in these parts when the Pac-12 schools divorced.

ESPN is in town, as it has been so often in the past couple decades whenever these schools have met. It is, after all, the beginning of the end of the best West Coast rivalry, something the network’s employees have uttered often over the years.

So settle in around 7:30. Be ready to search for the tip – as the night’s last game on ESPN, there is a better than not chance Auburn at Tennessee runs late and this one is shunted off to ESPN News to start. And enjoy the show.

• We’re about two-thirds through the regular season, so it also seems to be a good morning to check in to see how the former Pac-12 men’s teams are faring in the second year of their new digs.

Outside of the University of Arizona, which occupies the most palatial mansion in the nation – the top-ranked Wildcats are 21-0 – and in the Big 12, everyone else’s residences are in need of major renovation.

Washington State has fought its way back to .500 in the WCC, though it is still trying to get there overall. Oregon State is not to that break-even standard in either measure.

The four schools in the Big Ten are not doing well. UCLA is tied for fifth, but USC is 11th, Washington 12th and 1-9 Oregon is second-to-last in the 18-team conference.

The Big 12 schools? Besides the aforementioned Wildcats (8-0), you have to scroll down to the bottom five schools in the conference before you find another Pac-12 expatriate. Colorado and Arizona State, at 2-6, are next best. And 1-6 Utah is only a half-game ahead of Baylor and Kansas State because it’s played one less game.

The two ACC schools, Stanford and California, are squarely mediocre. Both are 3-5 in league, though the Bears, at 15-6, are a game better in overall record.

To put it bluntly, the scattered-to-the-winds conference of champions has become cannon fodder for college hoops these days.

Outside of Tucson, of course.

• In case you are wondering, the WSU men host the University of Portland today (3 p.m.), Eastern is at Northern Colorado (1 p.m.) and Idaho is at Northern Arizona (5 p.m.), with all three only available on ESPN+.

• Gonzaga’s women make their annual trip to Pullman tonight as well. The game with Washington State, which starts at 7, will also be available on ESPN+.

WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner’s mailbag in the Mercury News has a large section on Washington State and its athletic future. … John Canzano delves into the ongoing spat between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West. It’s not fading away anytime soon. … Oregon State athletics ran a surplus last year, despite a downturn in media revenue. … The Colorado men have to regroup after another thumping. … Mick Cronin knows first-hand how different the college hoop landscape is these days. … A former UCLA player, who left early for the NBA and played in 10 league games, wants to go back to college and compete. … Arizona State gets another shot at Arizona, this time in Tempe. … Boise State has proven something. It is not that good this season. … Utah State and San Diego State are the two best teams in the MWC this season. They meet early today in Logan. … The Border War between Colorado State and Wyoming will be missed. … The Oregon women are looking for a ranked win over Maryland. … Second-ranked UCLA faces an eighth-ranked Iowa squad coming off an upset loss to USC.

• In football news, I passed along Wilner’s column about the college football ratings yesterday when it was in the Mercury News. It is on the S-R site today. … Wilner also passes along the usual football recruiting notebook in today’s Mercury News. … What will Utah’s offense look like in the fall? … A Fresno State player is in the middle of the latest transfer portal mess, though not by his design. … If you follow college baseball at all, you know who Mark Marquess was. The former Stanford coach led the Cardinal to consecutive College World Series titles in the late 1980s. And he retired in 2017 as the fourth-winningest coach in NCAA history. He died Friday after suffering a stroke. He was 78.

Gonzaga: There is one small thing I will be focusing on tonight when the Zags and Gaels meet. Whether, in the aftermath, there is any reference to “we run this league,” a part of Steele Venters’ comments from Friday. Venters was talking about the Zags’ opportunity to show they are in that position but no college coach ever has taken a few words out of context and used them to fire up their squad, have they? The words may not show up tonight – despite their injuries, the Zags are favored by 9.5 points – but I’m guessing they will the last day of February, when SMC hosts the Bulldogs in Moraga. Anyhow, Theo Lawson used Venters’ statement to lead off his game preview. … Theo also has his key matchup, highlighting Paulius Murauskas, the WCC’s leading scorer. … Murauskas is also the main subject of the Mercury News’ preview.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Northern Colorado had a loud crowd for a recent women’s game. … The Bear men have finally stopped their conference losing streak. … Weber State had a recent breather but now must face a crowded week. … Portland State will have to bounce back after its first loss. … Northern Arizona’s women have way too many injuries.

Preps: Dave Nichols was at North Central last night and documented the Wolfpack’s 71-58 boys win over West Valley. … There is also a roundup of other GSL action from last night, as Caden Andreas’s 21 points in Ridgeline’s win lifted him into the league’s all-time top 10 in scoring.

Whitworth: The Pirate men seemed well on their way to another double-digit Northwest Conference win Friday at Pacific. They led by 21 points in the first half. And by 11 with 5 minutes left. But a 12-2 Boxer run to finish it gave the hosts an 86-85 upset. It was the Pirates first conference defeat.

Seahawks: The breaking news from Friday? Reports the Hawks will be put up for sale after the Super Bowl. Reports the team denied. The instructions late owner Paul Allen had for his trust including liquidating all of his billions in assets to give to charitable organizations. The timeline wasn’t set in stone but if the estate wants to maximize the return, selling after a Super Bowl appearance would make sense. Talk about a multi-billion dollar price tag. … There is a Times’ story on the S-R website today we already linked. There is another story on the one play that shall not be named as well. … Steve Raible is excited. As always. … it seems as if the key Seahawk players are healthy. … The defense is focused on Drake Maye. For good reason. … Yes, I found a Sam Darnold story to pass along. A few of them, actually. … Explosive plays will play a big part in the game’s outcome.

Mariners: Fill-in starting pitcher Logan Evans has had elbow surgery and miss the season.

It is going to be a long day for me. And it is starting out poorly. Honestly, between all I have going on, I don't have time to get sick. Whatever is trying to grab on will just have to come back another time.