Ask the doctors: Tinnitius may be connected to TMJ

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: The left side of my jaw used to click when I chewed. It was odd, but it didn’t bother me. Then one day last year, I couldn’t fully open my mouth. I got diagnosed with TMJ and got treatment. It fixed my jaw, but now I have tinnitus in my left ear. Is this connected? How can I know?

Dear Reader: Let’s begin with your jaw, which is where the sequence of events you described began. The temporomandibular joint, commonly called TMJ, connects the jaw to the skull. This joint, which is found on either side of the jaw, works as a sliding hinge. It is cushioned by a soft disc of cartilage known as the articular disc. This keeps the various surfaces of the jawbone from coming into contact with each other and allows the joint to move smoothly as your mouth opens and closes.

When illness, injury or a mechanical problem causes the jaw to become misaligned or inflamed, that disc of cartilage can become damaged. This, in turn, interferes with the smooth working of the jaw. This type of malfunction is known as temporomandibular disorder, or TMD. The clicking sound that you noticed is a common symptom of TMD. Some people report hearing the joint grind or pop. Additional symptoms include pain in the region of the jaw, temple or ear; headache; difficulty opening the mouth; and episodes in which the jaw locks shut.

Due to the proximity of the TMJ to the interior structures of the ear, it is possible for a TMD to adversely affect hearing. The jaw and the middle ear share muscles, ligaments and nerve pathways, and any existing irritation or dysfunction in the shared anatomy can alter how sound is perceived. Someone living with TMD may experience ear pain, muffled hearing and tinnitus, the condition you are asking about. This occurs when someone perceives a sound that does not have an external source. The phantom sounds of tinnitus can range from faint to very loud, and can include buzzing, hissing, ringing, whistling or squealing.

Unfortunately, there is no single test that can identify whether TMD has led to tinnitus. Instead, a doctor will use your medical history, existing symptoms and a physical examination of the jaw and ear to help uncover a possible cause. This exam includes checking for ear infection and signs of physical jaw dysfunction. The clinician may palpate the jaw to assess for tenderness, measure the maximum width of the mouth opening and watch for lateral deviation as the jaw opens and closes. In some cases, hearing or imaging tests may be suggested.

Signs that TMD may play a role in tinnitus include persistent jaw dysfunction; a sensation of fullness in the ear without evidence of infection; and tinnitus that changes with jaw movement, such as chewing, clenching or yawning. In your own case, the fact that the tinnitus appeared in tandem with the TMD repair you underwent suggests a possible connection. It would be wise to discuss the situation with your ENT, and if needed, seek a second opinion.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.