Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen alone in second through three rounds at Torrey Pines

From staff reports

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday and sits alone in second place at 15 under through three rounds at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Recognizable as always with his bucket hat and shades, Dahmen carded five birdies and one bogey, finishing strong with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole at the historic South Course of Torrey Pines just outside San Diego. He is six strokes back of leader Justin Rose, who also shot 4 under on Saturday after setting a 36-hole course record with a 17 under through two rounds.

The 38-year-old Dahmen opened the second tournament of the PGA Tour season with a 2-under 70 in the first round, carding an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. He was at his best Friday, eagling the hole again, then following with eagles on two of the round’s last three par-5s and finishing with a 9-under 63 – the best score of all players Friday.

Sunday’s winner will earn a $1.728 million payout, while a solo second-place finisher would take home about $1.05 million. Dahmen’s highest career payout for one event is $853,200 for placing second at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

Dahmen is eyeing another top-10 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open after tying for ninth last year to earn $225,525. He had three top-10 finishes in 2025, all earlier in the season, but missed four cuts in his final six PGA events.

The 10th-year tour pro, ranked No. 68 in the FedExCup standings, opened his season last week at The American Express in La Quinta, California, where he finished in a tie for 38th and earned $39,100.

A two-time state champion at Clarkston High, Dahmen has one PGA Tour victory in his career, winning the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.