Dear Annie: Painful story takesn without permission

Dear Annie: I’m a senior citizen. Fifty years ago, another young girl and I were in a juvenile detention facility for very minor infractions that would not lead to incarceration today. I was repeatedly raped by two counselors throughout our months there. This other girl was not mistreated in any way because she was related to the spouse of one of the administrators. We’re not good friends but have stayed in touch over the years because of this shared experience.

She’s talked off and on about writing/publishing an autobiography, which I’ve encouraged. Recently, I met someone in her writing group. Her fellow writer shared with me what a traumatic life my friend had, mentioning the specifics of my sexual assaults, including details and thoughts which I shared and that she incorporated into “her” story. My friend’s autobiography relates my story as her own.

I was pretty upset to hear this. Not only is it my story and didn’t happen to her, but it wouldn’t have happened to her; she knew it couldn’t because she had a protected status.

I told my friend that I had become aware of this situation and she immediately became hysterical, insisting she was too upset to talk further, effectively shutting down any chance of sorting it out. I don’t know how to proceed. It feels like a significant loss, to walk away from this relationship, and yet I’m shocked that she’s stealing my story and I’m stymied by her loud, tearful reaction to my attempt to talk about it. Any advice? – Stolen Story

Dear Stolen Story: What happened to you was real and it was yours. No one has the right to take that kind of trauma and claim it as their own. It’s seriously violating, and your shock and anger are completely understandable.

Right now, the biggest thing you can do for yourself is set a firm boundary and hold it. If your friend can’t handle a face-to-face conversation without shutting you down, put it in writing. Tell her plainly that these experiences are not hers to share or publish, and that you hope she respects your wishes and removes them from her work.

Losing this relationship would be painful, but if walking away is what it takes to protect your peace, it’s the right choice. You survived something terrible once. You do not need to endure a second violation now.

Dear Annie: I never ever thought I’d be writing to an advice columnist, but here I am!

My partner moved out several months ago to “work on our relationship.” Since then, I haven’t seen them even though we are technically in the same city. Each time a plan is made, they cancel. Yet, they seem to have lots of time for others.

Christmas was a no-show. They were supposed to come for dinner, spend the night and go to a family gathering the next day. Nothing. No phone call, no text, nothing. I finally took their gifts out from under the tree as I don’t want to answer questions as to why they’re still there.

So, how exactly is this helping our relationship? They keep telling people we are still together. I think we’re finished, wouldn’t you say? – Looking for a Second Opinion

Dear Second Opinion: “How is this helping the relationship?” The honest answer is, it isn’t. A partner doesn’t “work on a relationship” by disappearing from it. Whatever they may be telling other people, what matters is what they are showing you. Love doesn’t have to be perfect, but it does have to be present.

You deserve a relationship that doesn’t leave you guessing or quietly pulling gifts out from under the tree. You deserve to know where you stand without having to chase the truth. You never thought you’d be writing to me, but I’m glad you did. Sometimes putting the facts on paper is enough to confirm what your heart already knows.

