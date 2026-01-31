Gonzaga Prep wrestling defeats Mead in 4A dual; Cheney girls wrestling takes 4th place at 3A dual | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s Greater Spokane League basketball and wrestling action.

Boys wrestling

In a sneak peek of a possible state title showdown, Gonzaga Prep topped Mead to claim the inagural State Duals 4A boys championship at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington.

The Bullpups defeated the Panthers 46-21 in the championship dual, after both teams breezed through the first three rounds. Gonzaga Prep defeated Camas 44-30 in the semifinal after beating Arlington 47-21 in the quarterfinal. Mead defeated Sumner 56-21 in the semifinal and Lake Stevens 50-18 in the quarterfinal. Both teams received byes for round one.

Gonzaga Prep claimed nine wins in the weights between 106- and 157-pounds, with Mead winning each of the five matches between 165-pounds and over. The biggest statement of the evening for the Bullpups was freshman standout Austin Schield pinning Mead’s two-time state champion Kaysic Lundquist at 138-pounds. The pair will still have to fend off top-ranked Tahoma in order to claim a team title at Mat Classic in three weeks though.

Tahoma declined an invitation to the event. In the 3A boys tournament in Edmonds, Washington, University earned a third-place finish with a dominant 58-14 win over Silas in the 3rd/4th-place match. At the 3A girls tournament in Kelso, Washington, Cheney finished fourth after reaching the semifinals.

Gonzaga Prep 46, Mead 21: Miro Parr-Coffin (106), Karver Peasley (113), Rocky Little (120), Elijah Cabaluna (126) and Austin Schield (138) earned pins and the Bullpups defeated the Panthers in the WSWCS 4A Boys Dual State Championship at Rogers High School in Puyallup. Brenan Patton (175) won by pin for Mead.

Girls wrestling

Sedro-Woodley 54, Cheney 30: Jennifer Tian (120), Jalisca Holmgren (125), Kaitlynn Moore (130), Skylar Buckner (145) and Izzy Haugen (235) earned pins and the Blackhawks took fourth place in the WA 3A Girls Dual State Championship at Kelso High School.

Cheney defeated Edmonds-Woodway 53-28 in round one, Sageview 48-33 in quarterfinal, fell to Kelso in semifinal 15-62 and lost to Sedro-Woodley 30-54 in the third place match.

Basketball

Boys

North Central 73, Deer Park 33: Tyson Vogrig had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and the visiting Wolfpack (14-5, 9-1) defeated the Stags (3-13, 1-8). Miles Spencer scored 14 points with six rebounds for NC, Isaac Williams added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls

Deer Park 59, North Central 19: Jacey Boesel and Ashlyn Bryant scored 18 points apiece, Boesel added 17 rebounds and the Stags (17-1, 9-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (6-13, 4-6) . Arkayla Brown led North Central with 12 points.