Idaho basketball teams roll to wins over Northern Arizona

From staff reports

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Idaho men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way on Saturday.

Idaho senior guard Isaiah Brickner poured in a career-high 31 points off the bench for the Vandals, who took a commanding early lead and coasted to a Big Sky blowout of Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome.

Brickner went 12 of 16 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point distance to headline an efficient shooting night from Idaho (13-9, 5-4 Big Sky), which hit 54% of its field goals and 40% of its 3s (10 of 25). Brickner added eight rebounds.

Guard Jack Payne contributed 15 points as the Vandals bounced back from two straight losses with an easy win over the Lumberjacks (8-15, 2-8).

The Vandals shot 63% in the first half and jumped out to a 47-23 lead at the break.

Idaho recovered from a surprising loss to Northern Colorado on Thursday, and now faces maybe its most important week of the season, with road games at Montana State and Montana on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Women

Idaho 94, Northern Arizona 71: Idaho showcased its fast-paced, high-scoring offense and stayed a half game back of first place in the Big Sky Conference standings, extending its winning streak to six games with a 94-71 rout of Northern Arizona at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.

NAU (7-16, 3-7 Big Sky) lost step early with the Vandals (17-5, 8-1), who entered the game ranked No. 24 nationally in total offense. Idaho tied its second-highest scoring output of the season.

Guard Hope Hassmann tallied 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting to pace five Vandals in double figures. Post Debora dos Santos had 18 points (8 of 11) and guard Kyra Gardner logged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Idaho shot 49.3% from the field and 7 of 20 from 3-point range.

A top-10 team nationally in rebounding margin, Idaho outrebounded NAU 45-33 and forced 20 turnovers.

The Vandals are just behind Montana State (16-5, 9-1) in the conference standings.