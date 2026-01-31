Letters for Saturday, Jan. 31

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Policy decisions can promote safety, affordability

Congratulations to Rep. Baumgartner for standing up to the president and calling for an investigation of the recent shooting death in Minneapolis by ICE agents. This is a definite change from a representative who has backed presidential initiatives nearly 100%, including the big, beautiful bill that is causing hunger and health care costs to skyrocket. It is a good time to thank him for being “disturbed” by these murders of American citizens, and ask him to follow up on an investigation, and to change the policy decisions that are making life unaffordable for millions of Americans. He can be reached at (202) 224-3121, as can Sens. Murray and Cantwell. While we are at it, why not thank our Senators who have been battling these lethal actions all along, and working for all Americans to have enough to eat, affordable health care, and a home. The more of us who speak up, the better chance policy decisions will favor everyday Americans, not just the rich.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

Minimum wage ethics

Hal Dixon seems to be arguing that we should have serfs, that we should return to the feudal system. A full hourly worker works approximately 2,080 hours. As he mentioned, Washington’s minimum wage is $17.13, which equals a little more than $35,600/year if employed full time. The federal minimum wage is only $7.25 and hour, or about $15,000/year. The federal poverty level for a family of four is $33,000/year.

The right wing is against minimum wage hikes, and has fought against a federal increase for decades. They still won’t admit why they think a full time worker should make less than minimum wage.

Worse, most hourly workers aren’t allowed to work full time. They’re given only part time hours so owners don’t have to provide health insurance, putting an even larger burden on their serfs.

That brings up a related point: Companies shouldn’t have to provide insurance and employees shouldn’t be tied to a firm for insurance. Another benefit of universal care is that will separate the issue. It will lower company, including restaurant, costs while helping make a healthier society. Sadly, people such as Mr. Dixon are usually against that, too. We have 25 million Americans without access to insurance and the CBO estimated last year’s budget will throw another 15 million off of coverage.

This is what so-called conservatives want to in order to eat a slightly less expensive meal. Ethics? Nah.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

Turbines, fish passage and the solar/wind myth

The “Year of the Fire Horse” letter claims the lower Snake River dams are operating with turbines “at the end of their useful lives” and that it would be “cheaper and wiser” to replace their power with wind and solar. Neither claim is supported by the evidence.

The lower Snake River dams have undergone extensive modernization, including state-of-the-art turbine upgrades, particularly at Ice Harbor Dam. These upgrades were designed to improve both efficiency and fish survival. According to NOAA, the lower Snake River dams meet or exceed federal fish passage standards, with survival rates approaching 95-98%, among the best in the federal hydropower System.

Hydropower turbines are not disposable infrastructure. With maintenance and upgrades, they can operate safely and effectively for decades while providing carbon-free, on-demand electricity.

The lower Snake River dams provide 2,300 megawatts of firm peaking capacity. Wind and solar cannot supply that capacity without massive new storage and transmission investments that do not currently exist.

The role of the Lower Snake River dams is a critical source of affordable and dependable energy for the Northwest and without them, it would be much more susceptible to energy shortages and regional blackouts. In addition, a Bonneville Power Administration-commissioned study found that even under optimistic assumptions, replacing this power would cost hundreds of millions of dollars per year – costs that would likely have to be passed on to consumers.

Hydropower is clean energy, and it remains a critical resource for affordable, reliable power in the Northwest.

Ryan Redmond

Richland