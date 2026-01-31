Nearly frozen waves form in ‘otherworldly’ scene off New York

By Pete Thomas USA Today USA Today

A photographer captured rare footage showing perfectly shaped ‘slushee’ waves breaking off Montauk, New York.

Erik Schwab on Friday shared Instagram video footage showing the phenomenon under the title, “Would it be called Snurfing or Slurfing?”

In a separate post, the cold snap had a more pronounced effect – Schwab’s images show waves that appear almost entirely frozen.

He described the scene as mesmerizing and continued, in part: “Seeing the liquid wave on the outside approach the slush was exhilarating.. It was like seeing the set on the outside and anticipating how and where exactly it would break. Figure out where on the icy beach I needed to be to ‘get the shot.’

“The other part of the excitement is in the sound that the waves make… It literally makes a SHHHH SHHHH sound every time a wave comes in. The way the slush forms these crazy lines from the ice folding over itself is otherworldly.”

This article originally appeared on For The Win

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect