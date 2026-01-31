Northern Colorado denies EWU women’s late rally 71-62

From staff reports

Eastern Washington made a fourth-quarter push after trailing for most of the game, but the visitors from Northern Colorado used a late run to turn back the Eagles, winning 71-62 on Saturday at Reese Court.

EWU (11-11, 4-5 Big Sky) led for just 2 minutes, 20 seconds. Freshman guard Elyn Bowers sparked a rally in the fourth and the Eagles took a 57-54 lead after the Bears (16-7, 7-3) had controlled the advantage throughout. But UNC responded with a 7-0 run over three minutes late in the period to deny Eastern a significant win over the conference’s No. 3 team.

Bowers matched her career high with her second straight 26-point game. EWU guard Ella Gallatin added 13 and post Kourtney Grossman’s double-double streak was stopped at seven games. She had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Eastern shot 39.6% from the field, 5 of 16 on 3s and committed 17 turnovers. The Bears shot 42.6% overall and 4 of 15 from deep.