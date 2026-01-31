‘Sopranos’ actor rejects plea deal after allegedly shooting woman in the face

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A New Jersey actor whose credits include HBO’s “The Sopranos,” as well as films like “J. Edgar” and “The Prestige,” rejected a plea deal following a road rage incident last year, during which he allegedly shot a woman in the face.

Ernest Heinz on Friday entered a not guilty plea during a brief appearance in Atlantic County Superior Court, NJ Advance reported.

The 47-year-old actor is facing 31 counts for allegedly shooting Maritza Arias-Galva near a traffic light in Galloway Township, New Jersey, including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Arias-Galva told authorities she was trying to merge into a single lane on South Pomona Road, outside Stockton University, when Heinz sped past her and cut her off on the afternoon of Sept. 11, according to court documents.

As they neared the upcoming light, Heinz “yelled at her, reached his hand out the window and fired a single shot,” Galloway Police Capt. Mark D’Esposito said at the time.

According to prosecutors, the actor also allegedly shouted, “I’m going to kill you,” during the violent outburst.

When officers arrived around 12:30 p.m., they found Arias-Galva suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to her nose, but the suspect had already fled the scene.

Investigators linked Heinz to the shooting through footage of him returning to his home in Port Republic armed with a handgun. There, he also retrieved two bags — including one containing a rifle — which were later found in a storage unit rented by one of Heinz’s friends, police said.

Authorities located and arrested Heinz several hours after the shooting at a relative’s home in Galloway Township.

The actor has maintained his innocence.

Following his court appearance on Friday, his lawyer, Robin Lord, said she briefly discussed the plea deal with Heinz before he turned it down. Prosecutors had offered him 15 years in state prison for all charges, she said.

“It’s not an acceptable one,” Lord told reporters, adding that her client had been overcharged. She plans to argue that the charges should be downgraded

A judge ordered Heinz to remain behind bars pending trial.

In addition to his minor roles in film and TV, Heinz was the face model for the “Resident Evil” video game series. According to his website, he also worked as a real estate and mortgage broker.