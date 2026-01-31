Spokane Zephyr open spring with draw at Tampa Bay

From Staff Reports

The Spokane Zephyr hoped to begin the second half of their season with a victory.

With an early first-half goal, it appeared that Spokane had carried over momentum from its high-scoring affair against Fort Lauderdale in December, and was ready to do so. But the Zephyr surrendered two goals to the worst scoring team in the league and earned just one point in a 2-2 draw with the last-place Tampa Bay Sun (1-6-8) at Suncoast Credit Union Field on Saturday.

Tori Waldeck found Lena Silano in the middle of the penalty area, who headed it in the back-right corner of the frame for her fifth goal, and the Zephyr (4-6-7) took the lead in the 15th minute.

It didn’t last long though, as Sydney Nasello, off a cross from Sabrina McNeill, quickly responded and tied the game for Tampa Bay 12 minutes later, with a short-range shot that bounced off Zephyr goalkeeper Hope Hisey and rolled past the goal line. Then, in the 53rd minute, Silano intercepted a pass intended for Gabby Provenzano in the Sun’s half, before Felicia Knox took the ball and blasted a long-range missile just underneath the cross bar, and the Zephyr reseized the lead.

But once again, Spokane’s defense, which allowed the second-fewest goals in the fall (15), gave up another equalizer from Madison Parsons in the 71st minute.

Nasello danced around a Zephyr defender on the right side of the penalty area near the edge of the frame, and attempted a shot that was deflected by Hisey. But Parsons from inches out, put it away for her first goal of the season.

In the final few minutes, both offenses had multiple opportunities to escape with a win including Emma Jaskaniec, who was denied two times by goalkeeper Liz Beardsley in stoppage time of the 90th minute.

Spokane, which remains in fifth place, controlled possession with a 51.9% rate, but were outshot by Tampa Bay 13-6.

Sarah McCoy and Reese Tappan notched five clearances apiece for Spokane. Tappan added two interceptions and McCoy had one. Hisey recorded three saves.