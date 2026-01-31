Super Bowl 60: Patriots QB Drake Maye has respect of Seahawks defense

Adam Jude Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. — Around New England, the availability of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for Super Bowl LX is drawing considerable attention this week.

Around Seattle, it’s Maye’s mobility that has the Seahawks’ attention.

A right shoulder injury limited Maye at Patriots practices on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Maye did not practice at all because of the shoulder and an illness, causing some mild concern about the young quarterback’s health heading into the Super Bowl matchup against the Seahawks.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has downplayed any major concerns about Maye’s shoulder, and the Seahawks defense is preparing for Maye’s best next week in the Bay Area.

“He is a tremendous player. He really is,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. “He’s strong. He’s fast. All the things. Great arm talent. Great decision-making. We’ve got to be on our stuff up front.”

The NFL will announce the league MVP on Thursday in San Francisco, and Maye is considered a front-runner for the award, along with the Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

The 23-year-old Maye, in his second NFL season, threw for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season, then led the Patriots to their first AFC title since the 2018 season.

Maye led the NFL in completion percentage (72%), passer rating (113.5) and yards per pass attempt (8.9).

“He’s definitely playing like an MVP candidate,” Seahawks veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “He’s playing great football right now.”

In three playoff victories, Maye has four touchdowns passes and two interceptions — plus six fumbles, three of which resulted in turnovers — though he has played through some severe weather the past three weeks.

Maye’s mobility has been a difference-maker in the playoffs.

Playing in a second-half blizzard in Denver, Maye scored the game’s only touchdown on a 6-yard run late in the third quarter last Sunday, and he finished with 10 carries for 65 yards in the game.

He had 10 carries for 66 yards in the Patriots’ first playoff game, a 16-3 victory over the Chargers.

Maye, though, has also been sacked 15 times in the playoffs (five sacks in each game), and he was sacked 47 times during the regular season, ninth most in the league.

Seattle’s defense, coincidentally, had 47 regular-season sacks, tied for seventh most in the league.

New England’s ability (or inability) to keep Maye upright will, no doubt, be a key factor for both sides next Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Macdonald was asked how Maye’s running ability might influence the Seahawks’ pass-rush schemes in third-down situations.

“We’re going through that process right now of how we want to play,” Macdonald said. “I think the key is trying to create as many of those (third-and-long) situations as possible.”

The Patriots’ 28.8 points per game ranked second in the NFL (just ahead of the Seahawks’ 28.4), and they have a strong 1-2 rushing attack with TreVeyon Henderson (911 yards, 9 TDs) and Rhamondre Stevenson (603 yards, 7 TDs).

Maye’s 450 rushing yards (plus four rushing TDs) during the regular season were fourth most among all NFL quarterbacks.

Josh McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator and QB coach, is the one link to the Patriots’ glory days with Tom Brady.

Macdonald, in his nine seasons on the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff, faced off against the Patriots on a handful of occasions.

“Having gone against the Patriots for a number of years, the core principles seem like they’re there,” Macdonald said. “And then, look, you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. It’s an incredibly efficient offense. They’ve been explosive. There’s definitely some things that they’re probably doing that’s exclusive to Drake, as they should. But that’s what you’d expect from a great offense, is to have a great foundation and be able to build around your players.”