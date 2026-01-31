Whitworth bounces back from first NWC loss, rallies past Willamette

From staff reports

SALEM, Ore. – Stephen Behil and Caden Bateman both surpassed 20 points for Whitworth, which used a second-half surge to overtake Willamette and bounce back from its first Northwest Conference loss.

The Pirates, a day after squandering a 21-point lead in a stunning loss at Pacific, rallied to a 93-85 victory over the Bearcats on Saturday at Cone Field House.

Behil, a wing, logged 24 points and eight rebounds. Bateman, a forward, had 21 points. Forward Colton Looney added 13 points as the Pirates (15-4, 9-1 NWC) shot an efficient 50.8% from the field and 24 of 30 from the foul line.

Willamette (11-9, 6-5) led 40-37 at halftime, but the Pirates opened the second with an 11-0 run and led the rest of the way, and by as many as 12 points, then held off the Bearcats after they cut it to three with two minutes remaining. Willamette guard Tanner Overby scored 33 points.