WSU’s Rosemary Longisa runs third-fastest mile in NCAA women’s track and field history

SEATTLE – Washington State’s Rosemary Longisa became the third-fastest mile runner in NCAA women’s track and field history Saturday, finishing one second short of the NCAA record with a time of 4 minutes, 24.59 seconds to win the mile race at Dempsey Indoor during the UW Invitational.

A sophomore from Kenya, Longisa’s program-record time is the fastest in the NCAA this season. It also set a UW Invitational record by three seconds. Her time is just behind the record mark of 4:23.46, set by Oregon’s Silan Ayyildiz last year.

Longisa placed 27th in the 6,000-meter race at the NCAA cross country championships in November.

Teammate Zenah Cheptoo, a junior from Kenya, finished second behind Longisa in the mile on Saturday in Seattle with a time of 4:38.61 – the second-fastest time in WSU history, breaking a previous record set by Longisa last season.