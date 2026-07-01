A Grip on Sports: There is so much going on today we are a little overwhelmed, all the while waiting for the U.S. soccer team to play

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s not often a Wednesday is so impactful. After running the numbers in my handy, dandy Jerry Dipoto signature mathin’ machine, the analytics tell me the day has a 14.3% chance of being extra special. Those odds hit today. Pac-12 rebirth. U.S. men playing a World Cup match for the ages. A midweek day-off at home for the M’s.

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• A really old editor (probably in his late 40s) long ago told me, between hacking fits brought on by the coffin nail he was sucking on, all news is local. “Remember,” he said, “if you can localize – sorry, I don’t know why I’m coughing so much today – a story, do it.”

Or something like that.

Anyhow, it sunk in. So today’s Pac-12 news? It’s about Gonzaga. And Washington State. A new neighborhood for both, though the Cougars have lived in the same home for a while. When the neighbors’ mass exodus occurred a couple years ago, they didn’t put the place up for sale. They put a new roof on, painted the exterior and spruced up the lawn. Joined with the Beaver family down the street and kept the weeds at bay.

Turned out there were plenty of buyers out there, even for the condo at the end of the block. The one without the football field. But a really cool gym. And all the Zag family had to do was move over from the block next door. Didn’t even need to hire Bekins or anything. I heard they just gathered all their NBA alums together and passed the possessions from the old place to the new, like a bucket brigade.

A bunch of folks who lived in the mountains nearby bought in, one of them even bringing their fancy blue pool with them. And, not too long after, the Bobcat family, Texas emigrants, arrived to fill the big old house on the end of the cul de sac.

Washington State deserves all the flowers for keeping the place together. For not just packing up Clampett style, like some neighbors did, and chasing off to what they thought were greener pastures. Turns out, the Mr. Drysdales of the world still exist, who only want you to live nearby if you can help their bottom line.

The Cougar family wasn’t about that. Never have been. Never will be. Though, to be honest, if someone had made them an offer for their place a couple years ago, one that included staying closer to their old friends, they would have taken it. Instead of having to go through the hell of the last two years. And who could have blamed them? But it did not happen. Instead of moaning, the Cougs got to work.

The Bulldog clan has, this century at least, been about making moves that not only allow its men’s basketball program to compete for national titles, but for the rest of the programs to have a semblance of sanity, instead of having to traipse across the country multiple times just for league games. That balance was available in the new neighborhood. And, for them and the rest of the new guys, a more lucrative one as well.

There should be a wild block party tonight. Or would be, if it wasn’t an early summer Wednesday, with work looming tomorrow.

• Speaking of work, the U.S. Men’s National Team, or USMNT to its 360 million friends, has a lot of it tonight in Santa Clara (5 p.m., Fox).

The World Cup’s knockout rounds have never been kind to the U.S. men. Neither has been playing European teams, at least to this group. Bosnia-Herzegovina fits both categories, along with the added dimension of being the team that can play free and easy. There hasn’t been any pressure on this group since it topped Italy the last day of March, keeping the four-time champions from the Cup once again. In penalties for goodness sake.

The pressure is on the U.S. team. The crowd will be on Bosnia-Herzegovina, though there is little chance it will be as impactful as Mexico’s was last night in its 2-0 round-of-32 win.

• With Belgium and Senegal meeting at Lumen Field this afternoon (1, FS1), the Mariners have that rarest of rare days. They don’t play. They are at home. And they finish the series with the woeful Angels on Thursday.

After winning the past two days, it’s probably not a good thing to have a day off. Especially when the bats have exploded the last couple games – 14 runs – and Bryan Woo delivered his usual overpowering T-Mobile start.

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WSU: Not only is this a huge day for the Cougars, Tuesday was pretty big as well. At least in the financial sense. Washington State and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation announced a five-year, $8.43 million, jersey patch agreement, joining new wave in college athletics in an attempt to bring in more revenue. Greg Woods has this story on the sponsorship. Funny thing, yesterday morning I was chatting with my son about Wisconsin adding a bright blue Culvers’ logo – the fast-food chain was founded in Madison and still has its headquarters there – to its red uniforms and was wondering if Washington State would find something just as garish to add to its duds. Turns out the Cougars had already found a sponsor. And the logo actually is tasteful. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, we linked this Jon Wilner column yesterday when it ran in the Mercury News. We have a link to it again today as it is on the S-R website. … The restart is national news. … The Oregon State coaches have some thoughts on the new NCAA eligibility rules. … Boise State celebrated its Pac-12 membership yesterday by announcing a statue will be erected outside its stadium to honor Kirby Moore’s brother. I think his first name is Kellen. … Colorado State’s change will mean other changes for the school. … The incoming school with the most coverage? That would be Texas State. It seems as if a local school joining a West Coast-based conference is a big deal. … Recruiting has actually stopped, for a while, for San Diego State. … In baseball news, Oregon State had a down season by its standards. … Around the West Coast and the nation, which Washington position groups will feature the most competition in football training camp? … Recruiting is in full swing for Oregon. … Is this Notre Dame’s year? … In basketball news, Randy Bennett is bringing his type of basketball to Arizona State. … Colorado is counting on a transfer to add grit.

Gonzaga: One thing the Zags seem to be bringing to the rebuilt Pac-12, besides a nationally ranked men’s basketball team? Their preferred conference tournament format. Theo Lawson has this story on a report the conference will play its tournaments the next two seasons in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. And the byes will mirror the WCC format, with the top two regular-season finishers seeded into the semifinals. … Ryan Nembhard will be back with the Mavericks. The team exercised its option on the point guard. Theo has more here. … Zach Collins and the Bulls agreed to a contract extension. Theo also has a story on that deal. … Domantas Sabonis may be on the move from Sacramento this offseason. … Though LeBron James’ leaving the Lakers in free agency has sucked up all the smog in Los Angeles, Rui Hachimura’s free agency will probably also add roster churn for the Lakers.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Portland State’s men have added an assistant basketball coach with a familiar last name. Will Graves, who played at Gonzaga Prep while his dad coached the Gonzaga women, joined the Vikings on Tuesday. … Bobby Kennedy has a contract. The new Montana football coach has agreed on a four-year deal. … Montana State was still recruiting as June wound down. … The Weber State men’s basketball program likes its forwards. … UC Davis is staying in the Sky for football. But all other sports move to the Mountain West today.

Indians: The second half is going well for Spokane, despite seeing its best player promoted. Dave Nichols has both covered, with this game story after Tuesday night’s series opening 2-0 win in Hillsboro and a pre-planned Q&A with catcher Jack O’Dowd, who is headed to Double-A Hartford.

Mariners: Woo is great at home and not as great on the road. The splits are wild. The M’s were at home last night. And won. … Matt Calkins’ column about giving Dan Wilson more time? It is on the S-R site today. … When will Brendan Donovan return to the lineup?

World Cup: Words like legacy keep popping up about tonight’s match. That just adds to the pressure. … Christian Pulisic is a guy who can relieve it with a strike or two. He’s healthy enough to play…. Ticket prices on the resell market have fallen for tonight’s match. They are still expensive.

Kraken: The Times’ story on free agency is also on the S-R site today. … There is also a story on the Times’ site about Seattle’s first draft pick.

Tennis: Serena Williams not only lost her first match at Wimbledon in four years, she tweaked something in her right knee as well. She may not be able to play doubles with sister Venus.

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• It’s a busy day for me. Lot on the agenda. But I’ll be in front of the big screen for the U.S. match. Or in the kitchen if the cheering and jeering downstairs reaches too many decibels. If the U.S. wins, we’ll probably have fireworks going off in our neighborhood. Probably if it loses too. After all, it’s July 1 and no one cares about the city ordinances against such things. Except me and my dog. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, James Snook, Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times