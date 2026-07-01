Blueberry cornmeal pancakes show comfort food can be healthy, too

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

Just saying the word “pancakes” makes me smile – it’s a food that conjures countless joyful memories. When eating them, I get the same wave of elation I had as a small child with a plate of mini “silver dollars” in front of me at IHOP. The family outings we had there always felt like a thrilling occasion. When I make pancakes at home, I can still feel the pride my sister and I had as tweens making our first totally unsupervised batch together.

The comforting, happy feelings food can bring is one of the most nourishing things about it, so it follows that eating any kind of pancake is healthy for me, in a way. But while many recipes are essentially cake batter cooked in a pan – made with loads of refined flour, sugar and butter – pancakes lend themselves to ingredients that are good for you by standard nutritional metrics.

This recipe brings that idea to life. These stacks are 100% whole-grain, made with a mix of cornmeal, for an element of rustic toothsomeness, and whole-wheat pastry flour, which makes the crumb delightfully tender. A little heart-healthy oil helps keep them soft, too. They are lightly sweetened with honey, and they brim with antioxidant- and fiber-packed blueberries, both inside, where the berries warm to slightly bursting, and piled on top, where they add a fresh pop of flavor and color. These pancakes deliver the full package of body-and-soul nourishment, with loads of protective nutrients and all the pleasure you’d expect from the homey comfort food.

Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes

Made with whole-grain cornmeal and whole-wheat flour, bursting with blueberries and lightly sweetened with honey, these tender buttermilk pancakes are pure comfort food that’s healthy, too. They feature a double dose of the fruit, cooked inside and piled on top.

¾ cup (114 grams) fine- or medium-ground cornmeal

¾ cup (90 grams) whole-wheat pastry flour or white whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon fine salt

1¼ cups well-shaken buttermilk (any fat level)

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons honey, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola or avocado, plus more as needed

1½ teaspoons finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

2 cups (10 ounces) fresh blueberries, divided

Maple syrup, for serving

In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well combined. In a large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, honey, oil and lemon zest until well combined. Add the cornmeal mixture to the buttermilk mixture, and stir until just combined and there are no dry streaks. (It is okay if there are some lumps ). Let the batter rest for 5 minutes to hydrate. Stir in 1 cup of the blueberries.

Heat a large nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat. Brush lightly with oil. Add a small drop of the batter onto the griddle or skillet, and if it immediately sizzles and begins to brown on the bottom, the pan is ready. Use a No. 16 disher or a ¼ cup measure to scoop three to four mounds of the batter onto the griddle or skillet, depending on the size of your pan. Cook until the pancakes are browned on the bottom and begin to dry around the edges, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until the other side is browned and the pancakes are cooked through, about 2 minutes more. Reduce the heat as needed if the pancakes are browning too quickly. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve the pancakes topped with the remaining blueberries and drizzled with additional honey or maple syrup.

Yield: Four servings (makes 12 pancakes)

Total time: 45 minutes

Make ahead: The batter can be prepared up to 1 day in advance and refrigerated until needed.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover pancakes for up to 4 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Substitutions: Whole-wheat pastry flour or white whole-wheat flour for 6 tablespoons (45 grams) each regular whole-wheat and all-purpose flours. Blueberries for other berries or chopped fresh fruit. Fresh blueberries for frozen blueberries, defrosted and patted dry.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.