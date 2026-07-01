David Hahn chosen to be new Boise State president

By Becca Savransky Idaho Statesman

Boise State University has a new president.

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday voted to hire David Hahn, dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arizona, to serve as Boise State’s new president.

The hire comes over a year after former President Marlene Tromp took a new job at the University of Vermont and left the university.

During a board meeting Wednesday, David Turnbull, a board member and chair of the presidential search committee, said selecting a president is one of the most consequential decisions the board makes. He said he is confident in the selection of Hahn.

Turnbull said the board had received “glowing” feedback about the candidate, and called Hahn a builder of people, programs and partnerships.

Board President Kurt Liebich said he believes Hahn will be a “transformative leader at a very important time.”

The search for a new president was paused last fall. It resumed earlier this year after the Legislature passed a law that changed some of the requirements surrounding university president searches. Under the law, which took effect immediately after the governor signed it, universities only have to disclose the name of the sole finalist for president to the public.

The board announced Hahn as its sole finalist on June 16.

The announcement started a 10-day public review period, during which the board accepted community feedback. During the 10 days, Hahn answered questions during a community forum and had a series of meetings with groups, including faculty leadership, donors and the board, according to a copy of his schedule.

Hahn said during the board meeting that it is an honor to be approved as the university’s next president. Hahn said community engagement since he was announced as the sole finalist has been “overwhelmingly positive and supportive.”

“It just reaffirmed what I knew from the very beginning, and this has been a journey,” he said. “That Boise State University is the place for me, Idaho is the place for my wife and I to move and start a new chapter of our life.”

Hahn’s appointment is effective Wednesday, and he will be on campus in person by Aug. 10.

How much will the new president make?

Hahn will have a three-year contract and will earn $480,000 annually, according to board documents.

His position will also come with benefits, including $9,000 per month for housing, up to a $15,000 relocation payment and standard benefits, like health insurance and paid leave.

Hahn said last month that he was drawn to Boise State’s “momentum” in many areas, including education, research, community engagement and athletics.

“Throughout my 28-year career, I remain grounded in all aspects of education, and I really tried to help shape innovative research that benefits the community, the state and the nation at a time when we need innovation in this country,” he said. “And I bring that commitment to Boise State.”

Hahn has a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Louisiana State University and began his career as a researcher with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Devices and Radiological Health, according to his bio on the University of Arizona’s website.

Before joining the University of Arizona, Hahn worked at the University of Florida, ending his time there as the chair of mechanical and aerospace engineering.