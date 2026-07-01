Fireworks banned on Spokane and Colville reservations due to fire risk

As patriots and explosives-enthusiasts embark on their annual hunt for fireworks, the Spokane and Colville tribes have outlawed their sale and use on tribal lands for the year.

The changes, which went into effect earlier this year, were spurred by low snowpack over the winter, drought and extreme weather, the chairmen for the tribes said.

“With fire conditions this year – there’s always potential for a bad fire season,” Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson said. “It’s best to address it early.”

Fires have taken extensive tribal resources to combat in the past, Spokane Tribe Chairman Gregory Abrahamson said. The fireworks restrictions were made in consultation with the local fire department.

On the Colville Reservation, the Kartar fire near Omak Lake already has burned nearly 12,000 acres this year, threatening multiple homes. Such fires can cost millions for tribes to respond to and recover from, Erickson said.

On the flip side of the equation, banning firework sales impacts the family businesses that sell fireworks on both reservations.

“A lot of them understand that,” Erickson said. “It’s tough on them, but I do feel for them.”

Abrahamson said the decision comes down to protecting resources and keeping people safe.

In the Spokane Tribe, being found selling or using fireworks can result in confiscation of all fireworks and proceeds, along with a $500 fine. Native American violators are subject to up to 30 days in jail while non-Native Americans may be permanently banned from the reservation.

Setting off fireworks on the Colville Reservation can result in a minimum fine of $1,000, along with additional fines if property is damaged.

Firework fans can view the official fireworks show held by the Spokane Tribe at the Two Rivers Resort at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Fireworks restrictions will be loosened during the winter season by both tribes.