GOP rebellion over Trump’s elections overhaul leads House to recess for July Fourth early

By Jarrell Dillard and Mariana Alfaro Washington Post

The House left early for an extended July Fourth recess after a GOP rebellion over an elections overhaul championed by President Donald Trump stalled action on the floor, including consideration of an annual must-pass defense policy bill.

After a failed attempt by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) to fulfill Trump’s demand to advance the Save America Act, lawmakers left Washington until mid-July.

Johnson initially vowed to work in coming days to bridge differences in the party over how to advance the elections legislation after a procedural vote failed 224 to 198.

It would have merged the Trump-backed Save America Act and the National Defense Authorization Act upon passage of the latter and sent both bills together to the Senate.

“We had some Republicans who decided that they didn’t want to advance the rule this week,” Johnson said to reporters. “What they did was they impeded and stopped the progress of the week. It is not helpful. We’re moving really important legislation for the people, and we don’t have time to waste.”

Thirteen Republicans joined with Democrats to defeat a measure that would set rules for debate. GOP hard-liners, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (Florida), rebelled against the tactic, arguing it would make it too easy for the Senate to remove provisions of the Save America Act. Senate leaders have said repeatedly that they lack the votes to pass the Save America Act as a stand-alone measure.

House Republicans have scrambled to find a way to get another vote on the Save America Act that would impose new voting restrictions, including a requirement to provide documented proof of citizenship and a photo ID at the time of voting, as Trump has demanded.

After Tuesday’s failed vote, Luna said she will vote for the rule if House leaders let her add an amendment to the NDAA that would call for voter ID plus proof of citizenship to be placed into the text of the NDAA - two crucial portions of the Save Act.

Separately, House Republicans are also considering using a fast-track process to bypass the filibuster and pass Trump’s sought-after voting restrictions. The plan would establish a grant program to incentivize states to adopt stricter election rules outlined in the Save America Act.

The move would use the reconciliation process, designed to overcome the filibuster, because it can be passed with a simple majority in both chambers, bypassing Democrats.

However it’s not clear whether Trump would be on board with voting restrictions administered through a grant program. And many Senate Republicans have expressed doubt about passing more legislation through the fast-track process this year.

On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) said Trump is “really excited” about House Republicans’ plans to put components of the Save America Act into a reconciliation bill, but Scalise did not indicate whether the president supports the idea of getting the act done through a grants program.

Trump has been trying to pressure Republicans to pass the act, including refusing to sign a bipartisan bill aimed at helping Americans with housing, which was sent to his desk Monday.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump said it is “even more important” that Congress passes the Save America Act.

Senate Republican leaders have repeatedly told Trump that the votes are not there to pass his election bill, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections and restrict mail-in voting, among other provisions. The House passed a version of the bill earlier this year that did not include all the provisions Trump has demanded.

Johnson said he believes that establishing a grant program that incentivizes states to implement the new election restrictions - rather than establishing them outright - should comply with Senate rules and allow them to pass the legislation with Republican votes only.

However, Senate rules would likely prevent much of the Save America Act as written from being included as provisions passed through the process must be budgetary.

At least four Republicans in the Senate have expressed opposition to the Save America Act and previously voted against adding the language to another must-pass measure. It is unclear whether these senators would support the new grants provision.