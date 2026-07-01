How Louis C.K. went from being an ‘outcast’ to landing a new Netflix special

By Elahe Izadi washington post

When Louis C.K. took the Kennedy Center stage Sunday for the Mark Twain Prize ceremony in honor of Bill Maher, the comic told few jokes. Instead, he used his time to offer a sincere thanks.

C.K. had been a widely popular and celebrated comedian, the kind who could sell out theaters, win Peabody Awards, make $1 million off selling his stand-up special directly to fans, and get frequently booked on talk shows such as NPR’s “Fresh Air” and “Real Time With Bill Maher.” But, as C.K. recalled Sunday night, “my career took a turn … downwards,” he said to laughs – referencing sexual misconduct allegations that he admitted to after a 2017 New York Times investigation.

This was the height of the #MeToo movement; his broad FX deal evaporated, his longtime manager dropped him, his about-to-be-released movie was pulled, and his planned Netflix special was scrapped due to what a company spokesperson described as his “unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues.”

“Now, I was an outcast, truly,” C.K. recalled Sunday, saying that Maher reached out to personally invite C.K. to come on his HBO show “just to give you some air … I want to throw you a rope.” Maher became a friend and “offered to help me when nobody else would.”

Almost a decade later, though, C.K. doesn’t need that kind of help. On Tuesday, Netflix released his latest stand-up special, “Ridiculous,” a month after he headlined its massive comedy festival.

“Being on Netflix means a lot to me for reasons maybe you can understand, considering the last several years of my life,” C.K. wrote Tuesday in a lengthy email to his list. “I love sharing my work with you directly, but this is an opportunity to get outside the fence a little and let other people discover or remember what I do onstage.”

Jokes-wise, you won’t find a dramatically transformed C.K. He doesn’t do an hour of grievance disguised as jokes. No sort of manosphere, culture-warrior-coded comedy; he isn’t suddenly Andrew Schulz.

Instead, C.K. – a more subdued and grayer version of the comic from a decade ago – offers a continuation of his well-established comedic sensibility, teetering between the mundane and the nearly unmentionable. He offers philosophical musings of life, and absurdist jokes about bees and farmers market interactions. He tells jokes about pedophilia, putting his father in a nursing home and AIDS.

This latest special is classic C.K. fare, as expected by those who’ve been watching closely. Despite the attention, the Netflix special isn’t a career comeback but rather the fruit of C.K.’s continued work. He kept performing after his fall from grace; the industry didn’t entirely disavow him, either.

In C.K.’s previous Netflix special, filmed at the height of his career in 2017, he departed from his typical uniform of jeans and oversize shirt, and wore a suit, but much of his approach remained the same: bleak, self-effacing, outrageous. He told jokes about abortion and his own insecurities.

Later that year, the Times published its report of sexual misconduct allegations made against him by five women, including those who said he masturbated in front of them without their consent. C.K. admitted “these stories are true.” Suddenly his material about being a dirtbag felt less like jokes and more like confessions.

Back then, major companies were cutting ties with entertainers over their past behavior or remarks. Some of that has been reversed. In 2019, Shane Gillis lost a “Saturday Night Live” job over backlash to his use of an anti-Asian slur on a podcast; years later, SNL welcomed him to host. The new special from Tony Hinchcliffe – the popular comic whose political rally joke comparing Puerto Rico to an island of garbage became a major controversy – debuted in Netflix’s Top 10 last month. Past debates over “canceling” comedians seem quaint now; besides, what counts as a transgressive bit from a professional joke teller in an era where the president of the United States openly compares the first Black president and first lady to apes?

So, yes, it’s unsurprising that the same company that yanked C.K.’s special in 2017 is celebrating his return.

For C.K.’s part, he slowly rebuilt his career. First, he apologized for his behavior and promised to “step back and take a long time to listen.” About nine months later, he surfaced to perform a 15-minute drop-in set at a New York comedy club he frequented. He eventually went back on tour, and using his email list, directly reached fans to sell out theaters. Without a major backer like Netflix anymore, he returned to self-releasing specials, such as his 2020 special “Sincerely Louis C.K.” In it, he talked about the revelations about him but mostly about how the experience affected him.

“How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys?” he joked. “Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?”

His 2020 special won a Grammy for best comedy album of the year, and his 2023 special “Sorry” earned a nomination. He played Madison Square Garden. He then took a two-year hiatus from stand-up, during which he wrote a novel and directed a special by comic Adrienne Iapalucci for Netflix.

He didn’t return to the cultural status he occupied before, but C.K. was working. Plenty of people were still eager to pay money to hear him. He went back on tour last year, including sold-out stops across the country, and this past May headlined the Hollywood Bowl during Netflix’s juggernaut comedy festival. Reportedly the crowd skewed heavily male and gave him a standing ovation.

He eventually filmed the material for “Ridiculous.” Walking out to a cheering crowd in New York’s Beacon Theater, he’s back in his jeans and oversize shirt. “So, I took an AIDS test today,” he begins. “I haven’t had sex in years – I just wanted some good news.”

His jokes ping-pong between the sheer dread of waking up every day, never responding to jury duty summons (“What are they gonna do, arrest me? And then get a jury for that? That jury will be on my side”) and, uh, a quick aside about having sex with rats. He waits until nearly the end to tell jokes about his dating life (he’s only interested in women his own age) before launching into a bit about how profane it is that a man can legally date a woman 40 years younger than him.

C.K. long specialized in walking right up to the line of what felt comfortable to laugh about and finding humor in the unspeakable through joke-craft. It’s thrilling to watch the masters who can pull that trick off. In “Ridiculous,” for example, C.K. divulges the worst thing he’s ever done in a dream but prefaced with an escape hatch: “I can’t be held responsible for what I dream. I’m not a good guy in my dreams.”

The question for the audience is not just whether they think C.K. is a good guy in real life but whether the answer even matters.