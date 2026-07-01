ICE’s arrest of nun heading to church fuels bipartisan backlash in South Texas

By Arelis R. Hernández Washington Post

SAN ANTONIO - Sister Leticia “Letty” Ugboaja was walking to Sunday Mass in McAllen, Texas, when federal immigration officers stopped her, confiscated her rosary and put her in handcuffs.

The Catholic nun from Nigeria was released hours later after Democratic and Republican lawmakers intervened. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment about her immigration status, and diocesan officials would not give details other than to say she is a nurse who entered the country legally.

Ugboaja’s arrest was the latest to trigger anger from both sides of the political aisle in South Texas, highlighting how Hispanics in a region that supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 elections are growing wary of his administration’s deportation campaign.

An unlikely bipartisan consensus has emerged in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley to protest several recent immigration arrests, including those of three teenage mariachi musicians, numerous construction workers, and cases involving children and people who had been granted protection from deportation.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, a Republican who flipped her House district that includes the Texas border in 2022, has joined Democrats in the predominantly Mexican American region in calling for the release of immigrants with deep ties to their local communities and no criminal record.

“As I have repeatedly said, our immigration enforcement should target violent criminals,” she wrote on Facebook. “A Catholic nun on her way to church is not a threat to our community.”

Trump won 12 of 14 Texas border counties that had long been dominated by Democrats in the last presidential election. The rightward shift was the result of widespread discontent over how the Biden administration handled immigration and inflation.

But lawmakers and political analysts say border constituents hold nuanced views that the deportation campaign is testing. On the one hand, they support deporting criminals and enhancing border security. But they also say hardworking immigrants with no criminal record should be given a chance, and they are upset by images of people like Ugboaja being detained while going about their daily lives.

“If the administration said they closed the border and are deporting criminals and stopped there, it would’ve been welcome news,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas). “But they didn’t stop there. They started going after people on the streets and that part - the overreach by ICE - is turning Hispanics back to other candidates, to Democrats honestly.”

The Diocese of Brownsville said Ugboaja is part of the Daughters of Mary Mother of Mercy congregation headquartered in Nigeria and has worked more than a decade at local Texas hospitals. Ugboaja has not publicly addressed her arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and did not respond to a request for comment.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment on why she was detained.

Richard Cortez, a Democrat who is the elected judge, or administrator, of Hidalgo County, is a parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows, the church that Ugboaja had been walking to when she was arrested. He said he contacted representatives for De La Cruz and Cuellar after a deacon texted him to let him know that a nun had been arrested. The lawmakers then sent frenzied phone calls and text messages to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Tom Homan, the administration’s border czar.

“Where is she?” Cuellar recalled texting officials in Washington, demanding her swift release. The veteran lawmaker, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, said Mullin and Homan reassured him Ugboaja would be home by nightfall that same day.

De La Cruz wrote on Facebook on Sunday that she had “elevated this to the highest levels.”

The congresswoman is up for reelection and has been walking a careful line in supporting the Trump administration while also advocating for specific immigrants caught up in the deportation campaign. In a statement to The Washington Post, she said there is a “misconception” that Hispanic families want open borders.

“It simply isn’t true,” she said. “We want a strong, secure border, and enforcement that prioritizes violent criminals and real threats to our neighborhoods.”

Local activists and cultural leaders were also involved in sounding the alarm, including Tejano singer Bobby Pulido, a Democrat challenging De La Cruz in the upcoming election. “It’s an aggression coming from the top and they are not targeting bad people,” he said. “Trump voters, friends of mine, are very upset by this.”

Sister Norma Pimentel, a well-known figure in the region, drove to the El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville, Texas, late Sunday to embrace a tearful Ugboaja as she exited the metal gates.

The GOP is optimistic that redistricting and a slate of promising new candidates will allow it to hold and expand the party’s reach in the borderlands. But Republicans will have to strike a more nuanced tone than they may in other parts of the country on immigration, said political scientist Álvaro Corral of the University of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley.

“She is arguing for the compassionate release for some but not others,” Corral said of De La Cruz. “It puts her in a complicated place. The folks that elected her likely cheered some of this on.”